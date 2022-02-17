Found not guilty of homicide, man will still do 8.5 years for high-speed pursuit and drug possession

RACINE — A man acquitted of first-degree intentional homicide will still do time in prison for leading law enforcement on a 10-mile, high-speed pursuit that ended in a spectacular crash that nearly cost the defendant his life.

Gerald D. Smith, 40, will do a minimum of seven years in prison after being found guilty of fleeing/eluding the police and recklessly endangering safety. He will do an additional 18 months for possession of a controlled substance, second offense.

Smith said at trial that he initially fled because he wanted to get to a place where he could dispose of the cocaine and marijuana he had in the car. He was on federal parole and did not want to go back to prison. However, once multiple law enforcement vehicles began to pursue him, he said he was afraid they would kill him if he stopped.

Judge Mark Nielson rejected the argument during a sentencing hearing Tuesday, noting Smith had many interactions with the police over the decades and made no accusations of abuse.

He accused the defendant of making excuses and refusing to take responsibility for his actions.

Case history

Smith was acquitted on Dec. 3, 2021 of first-degree intentional homicide with use of a dangerous weapon in the Nov. 5, 2018, shooting death of Marcellus “Nino” Martinez, 32.

The defendant was also acquitted of being a felon in possession of a firearm. At trial, Smith took the stand and adamantly denied being the shooter in the death of Martinez.

Martinez was killed in front of the group home where he worked in the 1700 block of LaSalle Street.

The shooter shot nine times as Martinez sat trapped in his car. A coworker of Martinez's who also was in the car managed to get out and lay low until the shooting stopped.

When police arrived, they found Martinez lying in the street next to his car as coworkers attempted CPR.

The primary evidence in the case was surveillance video from a home across the street from the fatal shooting where the homeowner had installed six security cameras.

The surveillance video captured the shooter cutting through the home’s backyard, hiding behind some bushes, his movement toward the car, and the fatal shooting.

Two eyewitnesses observed the shooter as he cut through a neighbor’s backyard.

The eyewitnesses also said they observed a white SUV they had never seen before, which drove off a short time later. One of the eyewitnesses was able to tell police the SUV had Alabama plates and was able to remember a partial plate number.

Investigators tracked the vehicle down and learned it was a rented Toyota RAV4 and that the primary driver was Gerald Smith.

From the witness stand, the defendant admitted to being in the area but denied being the shooter.

The testimony of the eyewitness who claimed to have identified Smith fell apart when the video showed it was unlikely he could have seen Smith from his vantage point much less identify him from behind, in the dark, while it was raining.

