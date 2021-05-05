Former volunteer wrestling coach at Horlick accused of groping students; one current coach suspended

A second former wrestler also came forward. He, according to police, made similar allegations; he said that Benigno Velasquez made him pose for photographs with his shirt off, and confirmed the authenticity of an illicit photograph taken on a cellphone of boys showering at Horlick, according to the Mount Pleasant Police Department.

One assistant coach — Leonard Velasquez — was reportedly told about Benigno Velasquez bringing his phone near the showers, and the wrestlers being concerned he was taking photos or videos.

After one wrestler told Leonard Velasquez about his concerns, Benigno Velasquez reportedly wasn't at practice sessions for about a week, but then returned; upon his return, Benigno Velasquez allegedly told one of the boys he was “owed” photographs.

According to the criminal complaint: Benigno Velasquez, in the guise of practicing wrestling with the student-athletes, would grab the groin areas of the boys — one of the victims said it happened to him more than 100 times over the course of several years — and make sexual comments to the wrestlers.

The second victim to come forward said he didn’t quit the team over the abuse because “the wrestlers were his only friends” even though “the coaches would make fun of his background and his religion,” the complaint states.