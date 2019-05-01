Try 3 months for $3
RACINE — A Racine woman is facing charges after reportedly using the debit card of a local nonprofit organization, Big Brothers/Big Sisters of Racine and Kenosha Counties, to withdraw money from two ATM machines.

Kennythia R. Igkurak-Steele, 41, is charged with a felony count of unauthorized use of an entity's identifying information or documents and misdemeanor theft.

According to the criminal complaint: 

On Nov. 19, Big Brothers/Big Sisters of Racine and Kenosha Counties representatives filed a fraud report after discovering unauthorized transactions on the nonprofit's debit card from ATM machines at a Sturtevant gas station and a Kenosha Walgreens.

The card was for company use by only a few select employees and was kept in a locked safe, nonprofit employees told authorities.

The investigator went to the Walgreens in question and received surveillance footage and a receipt from Sept. 9 for a purchase of cigarettes and alcohol made by the same person who used the ATM. The birth date provided for the purchases reportedly matched Igkurak-Steel's. 

Footage showed the woman, later identified by Big Brothers/Big Sisters staff as Igkurak-Steele, a former volunteer/intern who would have had access to the card and pin number.

On Dec. 11, an investigator called Igkurak-Steele to ask her about a fraud investigation. She agreed to come to the department, but did not show up for the appointment. Several subsequent calls also went unreturned. 

Igkurak-Steele remained in custody on a $5,000 signature bond as of Wednesday afternoon, online records show. A preliminary hearing is set for May 15 at the Law Enforcement Center, 717 Wisconsin Ave. 

