Try 3 months for $3

RACINE COUNTY — A former U.S. marshal in prison for sexually assaulting a woman and taking explicit photos of her while she was unconscious is now facing additional charges, after he allegedly repeatedly contacted the victim.

Timothy D. Moseley, 57, who has been housed at the Racine Correctional Institution, 2019 Wisconsin St. in Sturtevant since 2012, is charged with a felony count of stalking with a previous violent crime conviction.

On Nov. 14, 2012, Moseley was convicted in Columbia County of second-degree sexual assault and 12 counts of capturing an image of nudity — all felonies. On Feb. 19, 2013, he was sentenced to 13 years in prison and ordered not to have any contact with the victim or her family, online court records show.

At the time of his sentencing, Moseley was already serving time in prison after a jury found him guilty of one count of capturing an image of nudity and two counts of false imprisonment in Milwaukee County.

Repeated contact

In December 2018, Moseley's victim spoke with authorities and said that Moseley had sent a letter to her mother, who lives in Waterford, after the victim spoke at a Columbia County case hearing on Sept. 14, 2018, according to a criminal complaint filed by the Racine District Attorney's Office. 

The letter was postmarked on Sept. 17, 2018 — three days after the appearance. The letter suggested ways for the victim to communicate with Moseley and get around the no-contact order.

"I'm guessing that you have a good thing going for you and you are looking for some assurances for the future. I'm sure that I can give you what you want, but I'm going to need something from you in return," the letter stated.

The victim, upset by what she perceived to be the threatening tone of the letter, stated she did not want any contact with Moseley. She said she has exhausted all her appeals and does not know what Moseley will do next, because he is a former U.S. marshal.

The victim reached out to police again in January, after she received another letter postmarked on Dec. 4 — this time at her new home. In the letter, Moseley said he is contacting the victim at her new address because he is "desperate."

The letter says the victim should hire an attorney, make an appointment with the Milwaukee County district attorney saying she lied to get Moseley in trouble, and hold a press conference apologizing to the city and him. "That's all you have to do," the letter states. "One long day for you to ensure a lifetime of peace." 

The victim said she was not sure how Moseley got her contact information and said she has contacted the prison about unwanted contact from Moseley. 

A preliminary hearing is set for June 19 at the Law Enforcement Center, 717 Wisconsin Ave.

Subscribe to Daily Headlines

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
1

Tags

Reporter

Alyssa Mauk covers breaking news and courts. She enjoys spending time with her family, video games, heavy metal music, watching YouTube videos, comic books and movies.

Load comments