RACINE COUNTY — A former U.S. marshal in prison for sexually assaulting a woman and taking explicit photos of her while she was unconscious is now facing additional charges, after he allegedly repeatedly contacted the victim.
Timothy D. Moseley, 57, who has been housed at the Racine Correctional Institution, 2019 Wisconsin St. in Sturtevant since 2012, is charged with a felony count of stalking with a previous violent crime conviction.
On Nov. 14, 2012, Moseley was convicted in Columbia County of second-degree sexual assault and 12 counts of capturing an image of nudity — all felonies. On Feb. 19, 2013, he was sentenced to 13 years in prison and ordered not to have any contact with the victim or her family, online court records show.
At the time of his sentencing, Moseley was already serving time in prison after a jury found him guilty of one count of capturing an image of nudity and two counts of false imprisonment in Milwaukee County.
Repeated contact
In December 2018, Moseley's victim spoke with authorities and said that Moseley had sent a letter to her mother, who lives in Waterford, after the victim spoke at a Columbia County case hearing on Sept. 14, 2018, according to a criminal complaint filed by the Racine District Attorney's Office.
The letter was postmarked on Sept. 17, 2018 — three days after the appearance. The letter suggested ways for the victim to communicate with Moseley and get around the no-contact order.
"I'm guessing that you have a good thing going for you and you are looking for some assurances for the future. I'm sure that I can give you what you want, but I'm going to need something from you in return," the letter stated.
The victim, upset by what she perceived to be the threatening tone of the letter, stated she did not want any contact with Moseley. She said she has exhausted all her appeals and does not know what Moseley will do next, because he is a former U.S. marshal.
The victim reached out to police again in January, after she received another letter postmarked on Dec. 4 — this time at her new home. In the letter, Moseley said he is contacting the victim at her new address because he is "desperate."
The letter says the victim should hire an attorney, make an appointment with the Milwaukee County district attorney saying she lied to get Moseley in trouble, and hold a press conference apologizing to the city and him. "That's all you have to do," the letter states. "One long day for you to ensure a lifetime of peace."
The victim said she was not sure how Moseley got her contact information and said she has contacted the prison about unwanted contact from Moseley.
A preliminary hearing is set for June 19 at the Law Enforcement Center, 717 Wisconsin Ave.
Today's mugshots: May 21
These are images of people charged with a crime in Racine County. Booking photos are provided by Racine County law enforcement officials. A defendant is presumed innocent unless proven guilty and convicted.
Roosevelt Allen
NO PHOTO AVAILABLE
Roosevelt Allen, Irma, burglary, theft, criminal damage to property.
Brooke M. Dyess
Brooke M. Dyess, 2000 block of Center Street, Racine, theft (written lease between $10,000 and $100,000).
John H. Fell
John H. Fell, Union Grove, misdemeanor bail jumping, operate motor vehicle while revoked, possession of narcotic drugs, possess/illegally obtained prescription.
Darius L. Gordon
Darius L. Gordon, 2800 block of Hamilton Avenue, Racine, drive or operate a vehicle without owner's consent, attempting to flee or elude an officer.
Goran Ivic
Goran Ivic, 4700 block of Douglas Avenue, Racine, possession with intent to manufacture/distribute/deliver THC (between 2,500 and 10,000 grams), maintaining a drug trafficking place, possession of drug paraphernalia.
Denise L. Nelson
NO PHOTO AVAILABLE
Denise L. Nelson, 3300 block of Oakwood Drive, Racine, distribution of Schedule I, II or III non-narcotics.
Bryan C. Overstreet Jr.
Bryan C. Overstreet Jr., 6300 block of 25th Avenue, Kenosha, conspiracy to commit first degree intentional homicide, possession of a firearm by a felon, discharge firearm from vehicle, disorderly conduct.
Alexis Lavelle Perry
Alexis Lavelle Perry, 900 block of Hamilton Street, Racine, robbery with use of force, misdemeanor battery, disorderly conduct.
Raymond K. Prideaux
Raymond K. Prideaux, 2300 block of Harriet Street, Racine, uttering a forgery, resisting an officer, disorderly conduct.
Janessa Ann Ramos
Janessa Ann Ramos, 4200 block of Manhattan Drive, Racine, possession of narcotic drugs, possess/illegally obtained prescription.
Ronald A. Walker
Ronald A. Walker, 1100 block of S. Memorial Drive, Racine, disorderly conduct, assault by prisoners, criminal damage to property.
Cory Marie Alvarez
Cory Marie Alvarez, Mount Pleasant, operating a motor vehicle while intoxicated, misdemeanor bail jumping.
Angela R. King
Angela R. King, 4400 block of Mona Park Road, Racine, disorderly conduct, possession of a firearm while intoxicated.
Melissa A. Mason
Melissa A. Mason, Kansasville, resisting an officer, disorderly conduct, possession of drug paraphernalia.
Brian K. Robinson
Brian K. Robinson, Milwaukee, obstructing an officer.
Nucquan L. Thomas
Nucquan L. Thomas, 1100 block of 12th Street, Racine, misdemeanor battery, disorderly conduct.
