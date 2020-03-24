Former tax service employee allegedly stole from customer

RACINE — A former Liberty Tax employee allegedly stole from a customer by rerouting their tax refund into debit cards he controlled.

Damarthanetz D. Patterson, 28, of the 1300 block of Orange Street in Racine, is charged with felony counts of forgery, personal ID theft for financial gain, and theft of movable property between $2,500 and $5,000; and five misdemeanor counts of concealing stolen property that's less than $2,500.

According to a criminal complaint:

On Feb. 21, 2019, a Racine police investigator responded to Liberty Tax Service at 1504 State St. regarding a fraud complaint. The victim stated that Patterson had allegedly routed her money into Patterson's own account instead of routing it to her account.

The victim stated that on Feb. 6 of that year, she proceeded to Liberty Tax to have her income taxes processed and was helped by Patterson, a staff accountant. The victim provided Patterson with the proper tax documents and Patterson prepared the victim's taxes. Once the processing was complete, Patterson informed the victim that she was to receive a return of $6,468 and after Liberty Tax fees it would be $5,175. Patterson then provided the woman with an envelope containing a Netspend card and told her that the card would be loaded with her tax return money.