Former St. Lucy's teacher accused of sexually harassing female students, no charges filed

RACINE — A former St. Lucy’s Parish School teacher is no longer volunteering at the school, after allegations surfaced that he reportedly made inappropriate sexual comments directed at several female elementary school students and grabbed a student so hard, he left a bruise.
David C. Cattoi, 67, was the subject of a Racine Police Department investigation after a teacher heard an audio recording of a discussion between Cattoi and a female student at St. Lucy’s, 3035 Drexel Ave., and called police.
Cattoi was formerly employed as St. Lucy’s librarian and tech teacher. In recent years, Cattoi volunteered with the 3K-8 school’s theatrical productions, which is when the allegations were made against him.
After the Racine Police Department completed its investigation — which included the audio recording and several witness statements by female students — the Racine County District Attorney’s Office concluded that Cattoi’s behavior did not warrant criminal charges.
“Although David Cattoi’s behavior was inappropriate, it did not rise to the level of issuing criminal charges against him,” according to the Racine Police Department report obtained by The Journal Times.
Racine Police went to Cattoi’s home regarding the allegations; however, neighbors said he was gone and would not return until later.
Cattoi has not returned voice messages to the Racine Police Department about the incident, the police reports indicate.
Audio recording prompts investigation
On Nov. 13, a student reported that while working on the set of a school theater production, Cattoi approached her when she was alone and “told her she was sexy, her body was sexy” and that he wished he was 60 years younger, the police report states. The student said Cattoi warned her not to tell other people what he said to her.
When Cattoi left and started talking to another female student, the first student began recording what Cattoi said. Cattoi allegedly also called the second student sexy, said Cattoi “licks his lips” when she looks at him, and often takes her to places where the two would be alone.
The Journal Times attempted to obtain a copy of the recording or a transcript between Cattoi and the student, but the exchange was redacted from information released to The Journal Times.
A teacher heard the recording, which prompted the Racine Police Department to be contacted.
More students step forward
Students in contact with Cattoi were told to tell parents or teachers if anything Cattoi had said or done had made them uncomfortable. This led to several other female students coming forward.
After police were contacted, other students began to come forward.
One student came forward and said that Cattoi also called her sexy. One time, she said he took her to the basement to look for her costume. Cattoi allegedly told her and another student something about sex happening in a tunnel under the school.
The student said Cattoi kept yelling at her and a fellow students to get in the tunnel, and when they refused, Cattoi got mad and blocked their path to exit.
The other student who said she was trapped in the tunnel by Cattoi told police that while she was rehearsing a scene with Cattoi, he grabbed her arm so hard it left a bruise. An evidence technician reportedly took pictures of the bruise.
Another student claimed that Cattoi hugged her, kissed her on the top of the head and said “love ya, babe.” She also said Cattoi is “constantly putting his arms around the girls and pulling their bodies in towards his,” and claimed that Cattoi opened and looked into the bathroom door while the girls were changing.
Another student said she noticed Cattoi was more “touchy” with the girls and said Cattoi was friends with some of the students on Snapchat, a messaging site in which messages and pictures disappear after they are viewed.
Another student alleged that Cattoi kept telling her how pretty she was and asked her to walk up the stairs in front of him, even though the staircase was wide enough for both of them. She also said he stood behind her after asking to she count squares on the cafeteria floor, where the theatrical set was.
St. Lucy’s referred questions to Siena Catholic Schools of Racine, which did not respond to questions about the situation.