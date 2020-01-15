Former St. Lucy's teacher accused of sexually harassing female students, no charges filed

After police were contacted, other students began to come forward.

One student came forward and said that Cattoi also called her sexy. One time, she said he took her to the basement to look for her costume. Cattoi allegedly told her and another student something about sex happening in a tunnel under the school.

The student said Cattoi kept yelling at her and a fellow students to get in the tunnel, and when they refused, Cattoi got mad and blocked their path to exit.

The other student who said she was trapped in the tunnel by Cattoi told police that while she was rehearsing a scene with Cattoi, he grabbed her arm so hard it left a bruise. An evidence technician reportedly took pictures of the bruise.

Another student claimed that Cattoi hugged her, kissed her on the top of the head and said “love ya, babe.” She also said Cattoi is “constantly putting his arms around the girls and pulling their bodies in towards his,” and claimed that Cattoi opened and looked into the bathroom door while the girls were changing.

Another student said she noticed Cattoi was more “touchy” with the girls and said Cattoi was friends with some of the students on Snapchat, a messaging site in which messages and pictures disappear after they are viewed.