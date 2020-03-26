Former Racine Mayor John Dickert reportedly involved in road rage incident, parking lot fight

Both Dickert and Reynoso were injured in the fight. The South Shore Fire Department responded to provide treatment; however, no one was transported to the hospital.

Charges of battery and disorderly conduct have been referred to the Racine County District Attorney's Office for both Dickert and Reynoso.

“There is a referral to the District Attorney for both Dickert and Reynoso. At the time point, the District Attorney has not made a charging decision," said attorney Patrick Cafferty, who is representing Dickert. "On Mr. Dickert’s behalf, I have been in touch with the Racine County District Attorney. We are in the process of exchanging information and we ask that the public withhold judgment until all the facts are available.”

Cafferty served as the attorney for former Racine Mayor Gary Becker, who was first elected in 2003, Becker was arrested in 2009 after he attempted to solicit sex from an underage girl who turned out to be an agent from the Wisconsin Department of Criminal Investigation.

After Dickert resigned in 2017, he became president and CEO of the Great Lakes St. Lawrence Cities Initiative. He currently works as Division Administrator for the Wisconsin Department of Revenue.

Love 0 Funny 3 Wow 2 Sad 0 Angry 2

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.