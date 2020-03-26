You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
Former Racine Mayor John Dickert reportedly involved in road rage incident, parking lot fight
10 comments
breaking topical

Former Racine Mayor John Dickert reportedly involved in road rage incident, parking lot fight

{{featured_button_text}}

MOUNT PLEASANT — Charges are pending against former Racine Mayor John Dickert after he was reportedly involved in a fight in a local grocery's store parking lot after an alleged road rage incident.

At 4:06 p.m. Sunday, the Mount Pleasant Police Department responded to Piggly Wiggly, 5201 Washington Ave., after receiving 911 calls about a fight in the grocery store parking lot. Witnesses reported seeing two people punching each other.  

John Dickert

Dickert

The two suspects involved in the fight were identified as former Racine Mayor John Dickert, 57, and 18-year-old Christian Reynoso, both of Racine, the Mount Pleasant Police Department confirmed.

Dickert was elected as Racine's mayor in 2009 in a special election, and re-elected in 2011 and 2015. He resigned in 2017.

Road rage sparks alleged fight

Investigation into the incident revealed that Dickert and Reynoso had reportedly been driving in separate vehicles on Highway 20/Washington Avenue. After a road rage incident between the two, both of the vehicles pulled into the Piggly Wiggly parking lot.

Shortly after, Dickert and Reynoso reportedly got out of their vehicles and started fighting each another. 

Both Dickert and Reynoso were injured in the fight. The South Shore Fire Department responded to provide treatment; however, no one was transported to the hospital. 

Charges of battery and disorderly conduct have been referred to the Racine County District Attorney's Office for both Dickert and Reynoso.

“There is a referral to the District Attorney for both Dickert and Reynoso. At the time point, the District Attorney has not made a charging decision," said attorney Patrick Cafferty, who is representing Dickert. "On Mr. Dickert’s behalf, I have been in touch with the Racine County District Attorney. We are in the process of exchanging information and we ask that the public withhold judgment until all the facts are available.”

Cafferty served as the attorney for former Racine Mayor Gary Becker, who was first elected in 2003, Becker was arrested in 2009 after he attempted to solicit sex from an underage girl who turned out to be an agent from the Wisconsin Department of Criminal Investigation. 

After Dickert resigned in 2017, he became president and CEO of the Great Lakes St. Lawrence Cities Initiative. He currently works as Division Administrator for the Wisconsin Department of Revenue.

+19 In photos: John Dickert's career as Racine mayor
10 comments
0
3
2
0
2

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Reporter

Alyssa Mauk covers breaking news and courts. She enjoys spending time with her family, video games, heavy metal music, watching YouTube videos, comic books and movies.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News