Former Racine mayor John Dickert charged in parking lot fight

Police spoke with Reynoso, who reportedly had bloody knuckles and scratches and red marks on his neck. Reynoso said that he was in a hurry while driving to work when he saw Dickert driving and videotaping him. Reynoso said that Dickert pulled into the parking lot and followed him and Reynoso asked Dickert why he was recording him.

Reynoso claims that Dickert got out of his car, approached his passenger-side window and leaned on his car. When he told Dickert to get off of his car, Reynoso said Dickert refused and walked around to the driver's side of Reynoso's car. Reynoso said Dickert said something like "Do you think you're a tough guy?"

Reynoso said he started to get out of the car and Dickert grabbed him by the neck/throat area and pushed him into his vehicle. Reynoso said he punched Dickert three to five times, and that Dickert also punched him.

Dickert told police that he saw a vehicle behind him driving at a high speed. He said he pulled into the parking lot and Reynoso pulled up next to him and gave him the finger. He said the two got out of their cars, and Reynoso said "What's your (expletive) deal, man?"