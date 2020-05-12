Former Racine mayor John Dickert charged after parking lot fight

RACINE COUNTY — Former Racine Mayor John Dickert was formally charged late Monday afternoon for his involvement in a fight at a local grocery store parking lot in late March.
John T. Dickert, 57, of the 100 block of Westminster Square, in Racine, is charged with a misdemeanor count of disorderly conduct.
Dickert was elected as Racine’s mayor in 2009 during a special election, and was re-elected in 2011 and 2015. He resigned in 2017 to become president and CEO of the Great Lakes St. Lawrence Cities Initiative. He currently works as division administrator for the Wisconsin Department of Revenue.
Dickert was appointed in 2018 by Peter Barca to be the administrator of the Wisconsin Division of State and Local Finance, a position he still holds.
Parking lot fight
According to the criminal complaint and information obtained by The Journal Times days after the incident:
At 4:06 p.m. Sunday, March 22, Mount Pleasant Police Department officers responded to Piggly Wiggly, 5201 Washington Ave., after receiving 911 calls about a fight in the grocery store parking lot.
The two suspects involved in the fight were identified as former Racine Mayor John Dickert, 57, and 19-year-old Christian Reynoso, both of Racine.
Police spoke with Reynoso, who had bloody knuckles and scratches and red marks on his neck. Reynoso said that he was in a hurry while driving to work when he saw Dickert driving and videotaping him. Reynoso said that Dickert pulled into the parking lot and he followed him and asked him why he was recording him.
Reynoso claims that Dickert got out of his car, approached his passenger side window and leaned on his car. When he told Dickert to get off of his car, Reynoso said Dickert refused and walked around to the driver's side of Reynoso's car. Reynoso said Dickert said something like "Do you think you're a tough guy?"
Reynoso said he started to get out of the car and Dickert grabbed him by the neck/throat area and pushed him into his vehicle. Reynoso said he punched Dickert three to five times, and that Dickert also punched him.
Dickert told police that he saw a vehicle behind him driving at a high speed. He said he pulled into the parking lot and Reynoso pulled up next to him and gave him the finger. He said the two got out of their cars, and Reynoso said "What's your (expletive) deal, man?"
Dickert said he told Reynoso he did not have a problem but confronted Reynoso about his driving habits. There was an exchange of words and Reynoso threw the first punch. Dickert was seen to have blood on his clothes and a cut on his cheek.
Surveillance footage from Piggly Wiggly reportedly showed Dickert walk to the driver's side of Reynoso's car. Dickert and Reynoso both took a "boxing stance," and tried to strike one another and fell to the ground, at which point it appeared that Reynoso struck Dickert four times.
The two stand up and then Dickert is seen hitting Reynoso twice in the head and face. Reynoso then grabs Dickert and two others stepped in to try to stop the fight.
One witness said that it appeared Reynoso started the fight, while two others said that it appeared that Dickert hit Reynoso four to five times before Reynoso hit him back.
Although Reynoso was listed as a co-defendant in the criminal complaint against Dickert, no formal charges had been filed against him as of Tuesday morning, online court records show.
Dickert is due in court for his initial appearance on July 23, online court records show.
Today's mugshots: May 11
These are images of people charged with a crime in Racine County. Booking photos are provided by Racine County law enforcement officials. A defendant is presumed innocent unless proven guilty and convicted.
Dalon T Albritton
Dalon T Albritton, 3000 block of Seventeenth Street, Racine, disorderly conduct (domestic abuse assessments), misdemeanor bail jumping.
Joseph R Bowers
Joseph R Bowers, 31300 block of Bushnell Road, Burlington, possession of narcotic drugs, possession of drug paraphernalia, felony bail jumping.
Samantha A Duggan
Samantha A Duggan, 1300 block of Villa Street, Racine, burglary of a building or dwelling, felony bail jumping, operating a motor vehicle without owner's consent.
Alexis D Howard
NO PHOTO AVAILABLE
Alexis D Howard, Chicago, Illinois, felony retail theft (intentionally take between $500-$5,000).
Alonzo W Jackson
NO PHOTO AVAILABLE
Alonzo W Jackson, Wadsworth, Illinois, criminal trespass, criminal damage to property, disorderly conduct.
Zarnell S Massie
Zarnell S Massie, 2900 block of Russet Street, Racine, felony bail jumping, misdemeanor retail theft (intentionally take less than equal to $500).
Vaughn A Mikulance
Vaughn A Mikulance, 6000 block of Johnson Road, Burlington, felony personal ID theft (avoidance).
Stephanie T Steffen
Stephanie T Steffen, 300 block of Meadowview Court, Waterford, disorderly conduct (domestic abuse assessments).
Alfonzo Thomas Jr.
Alfonzo Thomas Jr., Milwaukee, Wisconsin, possession with intent to deliver/distribute/manufacture THC (less than or equal to 200 grams).
Michael L Torrey
Michael L Torrey, 300 block of Meadowview, Waterford, disorderly conduct (domestic abuse assessments).
Jamie B Travis
NO PHOTO AVAILABLE
Jamie B Travis, Markham, Illinois, felony retail theft (intentionally take between $500-$5,000).
Alison A Wasser
Alison A Wasser, 1100 block of North Main Street, Racine, battery to a nurse, criminal damage to property, disorderly conduct.
Laquanda D Westbrook
Laquanda D Westbrook, Milwaukee, Wisconsin, disorderly conduct, criminal damage to property, misdemeanor battery.
Tamia L Westbrook
Tamia L Westbrook, Milwaukee, Wisconsin, disorderly conduct, criminal damage to property, misdemeanor battery, use of orleoresin device during the commission of a crime (causing bodily harm).
Falandria K Williams
Falandria K Williams, 1300 block of Martin Luther King Drive, Racine, disorderly conduct (use of a dangerous weapon), second degree recklessly endangering safety (use of a dangerous weapon).
Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter
Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email.