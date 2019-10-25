{{featured_button_text}}

WAUKEGAN, Ill. — A former Racine resident has been charged in the shooting death of his 22-year-old brother in Illinois.

Jeffrey Quigley, 31, now of Kenosha, was taken into custody Tuesday afternoon at a home in Kenosha.

He is facing two counts of first-degree intentional homicide for the death of his brother, Noah Quigley, in Park City, Ill., on Sunday night. Park City is located between Gurnee and Waukegan.

The younger Quigley was found unresponsive just before midnight Sunday on a street in Park City. He reportedly had suffered a gunshot wound.

He was pronounced dead after being taken to Advocate Condell Medical Center in Libertyville, Ill.

Police believe an earlier confrontation between the brothers may have led to the shooting.

The Kenosha Police Department, Lake County Major Crimes Task Force and Park City Police Department took Jeffrey Quigley into custody without incident while serving a warrant at the 10th Avenue home, according to authorities.

Quigley, who formerly lived in the 1700 block of Franklin Street in Racine, was being held as of Friday on $1 million bond at the Racine County Jail pending extradition to Lake County, authorities said.

According to court records, Quigley was charged this month in Racine County with a count of felony bail jumping.

In 2017, he was charged in Racine County with counts of uttering a forgery and obstructing an officer.

