RACINE COUNTY — A former Racine County Jail corrections officer is accused of stealing money from an inmate's account.

Arnold Silva, 27, from the 1500 block of Carlisle Avenue, is facing one charge of misconduct in public office, which can carry a sentence from six months to three years, and misdemeanor theft.

According to the criminal complaint:

An investigator with the Racine County Sheriff's office investigated the theft of money from an inmate, who reported that when he was returned to prison from the county jail he was not given a check for the $62.70 remaining in his account. 

The investigator found that Silva, who had been a corrections officer at the jail, had placed the money from the account on a debit card on March 27, 2019. The debit card was used at a BP gas station on March 28, Walmart Neighborhood Market on March 30, Kwik-Trip on March 31 and Metro PCS on April 3.

Investigators reviewed security footage from the Walmart in Mount Pleasant and identified Silva as the person in the video. 

Racine County Sheriff Christopher Schmaling said Friday after charges were filed that Silva had quit prior to officials learning about the theft. Schmaling also said that upon his arrest, Silva was "cooperative and admitted to stealing this one time."

"I must admit he was a good officer during the time he worked for us. However I am disappointed to learn what he has done," Schmaling stated in a text message. "It's also important to understand that his actions in no way reflect the professionalism and honest, hard-working men and women who work in the Racine County Jail."

Silva's adjourned initial appearance is scheduled for Monday at 1:30 p.m. 

