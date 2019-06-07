RACINE COUNTY — A former Racine County Jail corrections officer is accused of stealing money from an inmate's account.
Arnold Silva, 27, from the 1500 block of Carlisle Avenue, is facing one charge of misconduct in public office, which can carry a sentence from six months to three years, and misdemeanor theft.
According to the criminal complaint:
An investigator with the Racine County Sheriff's office investigated the theft of money from an inmate, who reported that when he was returned to prison from the county jail he was not given a check for the $62.70 remaining in his account.
The investigator found that Silva, who had been a corrections officer at the jail, had placed the money from the account on a debit card on March 27, 2019. The debit card was used at a BP gas station on March 28, Walmart Neighborhood Market on March 30, Kwik-Trip on March 31 and Metro PCS on April 3.
Investigators reviewed security footage from the Walmart in Mount Pleasant and identified Silva as the person in the video.
Racine County Sheriff Christopher Schmaling said Friday after charges were filed that Silva had quit prior to officials learning about the theft. Schmaling also said that upon his arrest, Silva was "cooperative and admitted to stealing this one time."
"I must admit he was a good officer during the time he worked for us. However I am disappointed to learn what he has done," Schmaling stated in a text message. "It's also important to understand that his actions in no way reflect the professionalism and honest, hard-working men and women who work in the Racine County Jail."
Silva's adjourned initial appearance is scheduled for Monday at 1:30 p.m.
Today's mugshots: June 6
These are images of people charged with a crime in Racine County. Booking photos are provided by Racine County law enforcement officials. A defendant is presumed innocent unless proven guilty and convicted.
Jamal L. Adams
Jamal L. Adams, 1600 block of Woodrow Avenue, Racine, manufacture/deliver THC, maintaining a drug trafficking place.
Joseph C. Balderas
Joseph C. Balderas, 1900 block of Gilson Street, Racine, first-degree recklessly endangering safety.
Shaquille B. Buckley
Shaquille B. Buckley, 2100 block of Howe Street, Racine, possession of a firearm by a felon, possession of a controlled substance, possession of THC, carrying a concealed weapon, misdemeanor bail jumping.
Shyhein D. Davidson
Shyhein D. Davidson (a.k.a. Tank), 1000 block of Washington Avenue, Racine, armed burglary, disorderly conduct, possession of a firearm by a felon, obstructing an officer, criminal damage to property.
Stevon Jones
Stevon Jones, Racine, attempting to flee or elude an officer, obstructing an officer, criminal damage to property.
Jason Andrew Judd
Jason Andrew Judd (a.k.a. Mark Andrew Grace), 2800 block of Sunrise Road, battery to an emergency rescue worker, misdemeanor battery, disorderly conduct.
Genivieve E. Krause
NO PHOTO AVAILABLE
Genivieve E. Krause, 1500 block of Lincoln Street, Racine, food stamp fraud (greater than $5,000), failure to notify of circumstances, medical assistance fraud, public assistance fraud (greater than $10,000).
Ike Cornell Lyons
NO PHOTO AVAILABLE
Ike Cornell Lyons, 900 block of 42nd Street, Kenosha, disorderly conduct, carrying a concealed weapon, false imprisonment, possession of a firearm by a felon.
James Lee Patterson III
James Lee Patterson III, Chicago, IL, stalking, disorderly conduct, misdemeanor bail jumping.
Joshua Dubois Yarbrough
Joshua Dubois Yarbrough, 1600 block of Packard Avenue, Racine, possession of a firearm by a felon.
Alice L. Adams
Alice L. Adams, 700 block of Villa Street, Racine, misdemeanor theft, possession of drug paraphernalia.
Jeramiah R. Baron
NO PHOTO AVAILABLE
Jeramiah R. Baron, 1200 block of West Lawn Avenue, Racine, misdemeanor battery, disorderly conduct.
Lisa Marie Cobb
Lisa Marie Cobb, 1100 block of Hamilton Street, Racine, misdemeanor theft, obstructing an officer.
Lee J. White
Lee J. White, 1400 block of Dr. Martin Luther King Drive, Racine, telephone harassment, criminal damage to property, disorderly conduct, possession of THC.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.