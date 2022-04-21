Former Mount Pleasant barber pleads not guilty of fatally shooting a client

RACINE — The former barber who allegedly fatally shot a client who refused to pay for a haircut was in Racine County Circuit Court on Wednesday for arraignment.

Tamir Williams, 34, pleaded not guilty to first-degree intentional homicide in the shooting death of Andre Sandoval, 21.

The plea followed a preliminary hearing in which the court found there was sufficient evidence to bind the case over for trial.

However, no trial date was immediately set. Instead, a status hearing was scheduled for 9 a.m. on June 13.

Case history

The Mount Pleasant Police Department was dispatched on Aug. 28 to Angel’s Beauty Salon, 2221 Durand Ave., for a report of a shooting.

There they found Sandoval with a gunshot wound to the head. Lifesaving measures were undertaken, but the young man was ultimately pronounced deceased.

According to an investigator’s report, Williams admitted to the killing, and “was unemotional and showed no remorse for the shooting” during an interview.

Video from the scene shows him surrendering to police.

According to the criminal complaint, Williams said Sandoval refused to pay for a haircut.

After Sandoval left the salon, Williams allegedly followed him out, carrying a backpack with a handgun inside it.

At that time, Williams was not legally allowed to possess a firearm due to a court-ordered harassment injunction against him, according to law enforcement.

Police said that Williams claimed he feared Sandoval meant to do him harm even though Sandoval left the building without violence. When police asked him why he felt threatened, Williams reportedly did not respond.

Multiple witnesses identified Williams as an employee at the salon, identified him as the shooter and confirmed that Sandoval had been a customer at the salon moments before being killed, according to the criminal complaint.

Delay

The case stalled after court-ordered mental health treatment following a competency hearing for Williams was delayed due to a backlog of cases with the Wisconsin Department of Health Services.

At that time, the department’s facilities were operating at capacity for in--patient services, primarily because the facilities were experiencing staffing shortages.

In early December, the Wisconsin National Guard sent 60 members to shore up staffing in four facilities: Mendota Mental Health Institute, Winnebago Mental Health Institute, Southern Wisconsin Center in Dover and Central Wisconsin Center.

A person is deemed competent to stand trial when they are able to understand the proceedings, the charges against them and to participate in their own defense.

Being ruled not competent to stand trial is different than being ruled not guilty by reason of mental defect, or NGI. In an NGI case, the defendant’s mental state at the time of the offense is closely examined, as is their ability to tell right from wrong.

The defendant was eventually sent for treatment and was found competent to stand trial during a hearing in April 2022.

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.