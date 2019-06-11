UNION GROVE — A former mail carrier has been charged after she allegedly stole nine Menards rebate cards worth a total of more than $600.
Justicia O'Lottie Balogun, 27, of the 1400 block of West Street, was charged Tuesday with nine counts of mail fraud and seven counts of felony personal identity theft.
According to a media release and the criminal complaint:
On May 6, the Racine County Sheriff’s Office was contacted by a Union Grove resident who reported that his Menards rebate card was stolen and used by unknown perpetrator at the Mount Pleasant Menards, 3101 S. Oakes Road. A subsequent investigation revealed that nine rebate cards belonging to multiple victims were used without authorization of the intended rebate card holders at Menards between April 9 and May 9.
On Monday, investigators arrested Balogun, who was the mail carrier for that area. Balogun reportedly admitted to taking and spending the rebate cards.
Balogun told investigators that she had worked for the Postal Service for two years.
If any citizens in that area have not received their Menards rebate cards, they are advised to check with Menards on the status of their cards. If a card has been used without authorization, victims are asked to report the theft to Investigator James Spranger at 262-636-3175.
A signature bond was set for Balogun Tuesday at $5,000 and a preliminary hearing is scheduled for June 26, according to online court records.
