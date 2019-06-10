UNION GROVE — A former mail carrier has been arrested following an investigation into stolen rebate cards, the Racine County Sheriff's Office is reporting.
According to a media release from Monday:
On May 6, the Sheriff’s Office was contacted by a Union Grove resident who reported that his Menards rebate card was stolen and used by unknown perpetrator at the Mount Pleasant Menards, 3101 S. Oakes Road. A subsequent investigation revealed that several rebate cards belonging to multiple victims were used without authorization of the intended rebate card holders.
On Monday, investigators arrested Justicia Balogun of Union Grove, who was the mail carrier in the area. Balogun reportedly admitted to taking and spending the rebate cards, the Sheriff's Office reported.
Balogun was arrested on the following pending charges: Nine counts of mail fraud and seven counts of identity theft.
If any citizens in that area have not received their Menards rebate cards, they are advised to check with Menards on the status of their cards. If a card has been used without authorization, victims are asked to report the theft to Investigator James Spranger at 262-636-3175.
