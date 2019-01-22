RACINE — A former Racine County assistant district attorney has been reprimanded after failing to provide pertinent information to defense counsel.
Sharon Riek, a Racine attorney and former assistant district attorney who has been practicing law in Wisconsin since 1986, was publicly reprimanded on Dec. 10 by the Wisconsin Supreme Court’s Office of Lawyer Regulation.
Drug stop, court case
According to court documents, the Racine Police Department, acting on information from confidential informants, was told that a vehicle would be transporting cocaine from Illinois into Wisconsin in October 2015.
The next day, police performed a traffic stop and ultimately searched the vehicle, finding 3 kilograms of cocaine. Both the vehicle’s driver and passenger were charged with felony possession with intent to deliver cocaine.
Riek was assigned as a prosecutor in the cases. At the preliminary hearing, the lead investigator testified that both defendants knew cocaine was in the vehicle, stating that one of the co-defendants implicated the other defendant in a non-recorded statement.
Riek used that statement to argue in support of finding probable cause and bind-over of both defendants to stand trial.
The document alleges that although defense counsel asked Riek for information about the use of any informants or the existence of any statements made by either co-defendant, she did not provide it to defense counsel.
According to the document, none of the police reports, complaints or disclosed information had contained information about the use of confidential informants or the existence of a non-recorded statement in which one defendant implicated the other.
Fifteen months after the arrest and charging of the defendants, Riek inadvertently disclosed that confidential informants had been used in the cases, but did not disclose the statement to defense counsel.
“By failing to respond to discovery requests by counsel for both defendants for information provided by confidential informants and for failing to respond to discovery requests for the second non-recorded statement by one defendant to the lead investigator, Riek violated SCR 20:3.4(d),” the document states.
That statute states that a lawyer may not “request or fail to make reasonably diligent effort to comply with a legally proper discovery request by an opposing party.”
Issues raised in past
In 1999, Riek was privately reprimanded for misconduct while acting as a prosecutor.
In 2011, the Office of Lawyer Regulation filed a disciplinary complaint against Riek, stating she violated the lawyer’s code of conduct when she allegedly did not disclose information about a confession in a marijuana case to the defense until four dates before a trial date.
In that instance, the state Supreme Court ruled that Riek did not intentionally hide evidence, and therefore the issue was dismissed.
Attempts to reach Riek for comment were not successful.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.