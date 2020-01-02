Former joint parks superintendent pleads not guilty to embezzling over $300K

RACINE COUNTY — Former Caledonia-Mount Pleasant Joint Parks Superintendent James F. Svoboda III — who is accused of embezzling more than $300,000 from the villages of Mount Pleasant and Caledonia — pleaded not guilty in court Thursday.
Svoboda, of the 4000 block of South Lawn Avenue in Mount Pleasant, is facing eight felony charges, including theft, forgery and misconduct in public office.
The alleged fraud dates back to 2013, and funds were reportedly spent at casinos, on plane tickets and home kitchen fixtures — among other expenses — according to the criminal complaint.
Svoboda waived his right to a preliminary hearing and instead pleaded not guilty.
If convicted and ordered to serve the maximum sentence on each charge consecutively, Svoboda could spend up to 35 years in prison.
"I am saddened and angered by the allegations identified in the criminal complaint involving Mr. Svoboda's conduct and this violation of the public's trust," Caledonia Village Administrator Tom Christensen said in a statement released on Dec. 27, when Svoboda was initially charged. "This conduct is an affront to the residents of the Village of Caledonia and an affront to our many hardworking trustworthy village employees who responsibly conduct the business of the village on behalf of our residents.”
Svoboda's next appearance is scheduled for Feb. 28 at the county Law Enforcement Center, 717 Wisconsin Ave.
Long-standing embezzlement
As joint parks superintendent, Svoboda was an employee of the Village of Caledonia and a contracted employee of the Village of Mount Pleasant. His position included oversight of Kraut Festival, the Kids Connection Playground, food trucks and the beer garden at Caledonia-Mount Pleasant Memorial Park, located at 9416 Northwestern Ave. (Highway K) in the Franksville neighborhood.
Svoboda was also responsible for fundraising, coordinating and accepting payments for park and facility rentals and cemetery plots.
According to the criminal complaint, a Mount Pleasant Police Department detective was contacted on Feb. 25, 2019 about a possible theft or embezzlement by Svoboda, who had allegedly endorsed two property tax escrow checks intended for the Village of Mount Pleasant.
The two checks totaled more than $5,000 and were endorsed and signed by Svoboda and his wife, with official village stamps. But neither tax escrow check was applied to Svoboda’s property taxes in Mount Pleasant, which officials said are delinquent for 2017 and have yet to be paid for 2018.
A forensic analysis of the Caledonia-Mount Pleasant Memorial Park, Kraut Fest and the municipalities identified a theft of $335,912 from the Village of Caledonia and $15,716 from the Village of Mount Pleasant from approximately 2013 until March of 2019.
An additional theft of $48,212 is suspected but could not be verified by Caledonia officials.
Officials estimate that from March 2017 until February 2019, $21,132 was transferred from the Kraut Music Festival's account to Svoboda’s personal account.
ATM withdrawals out of the Kraut Festival account occurred in locations including the St. Croix Casino near Danbury, Wis., the Oneida Casino near Green Bay and Potawatomi Casino in Milwaukee. Purchases included several plane tickets, a purchase from a Coach fashion accessory store and a large Best Buy purchase of $1,208 on a 13-inch MacBook Pro on Valerie Svoboda’s birthday.
A Square Inc. credit card payment system account for park rentals was also reportedly linked to Svoboda's savings account in February 2014. Officials found 449 Square Inc. transactions that occurred at the Caledonia-Mount Pleasant Memorial Park, Mount Pleasant Village Hall and Svoboda’s residence.
Widespread fraud alleged
Investigators also looked into Svoboda’s capacity as cemetery sexton.
A woman contacted Svoboda in November 2018 to buy additional burial plots next to her father. She purchased five plots for $4,000 and paid with a credit card. Investigators found the Square Inc. transaction. Immediately after, Svoboda is alleged to have made a payment of close to $4,000 to a travel agent for a vacation to Costa Rica.
Officials found that Svoboda altered cemetery plot deeds by removing the requirement that the Caledonia village president and clerk sign off on the form. Instead Svoboda’s signature was deemed sufficient.
As part of his involvement with the development of Mount Pleasant Campus Park at the Village Hall on 90th Street, Svoboda arranged for payments of memorial benches, for which he allegedly received $5,189 as well as a cash donation of $675. The village ordered the benches but payment was not verified or received.
Svoboda also allegedly invoiced Caledonia for home appliances for his home and auto repairs on his personal vehicles.
