Former joint parks superintendent pleads not guilty to embezzling over $300K

Svoboda's next appearance is scheduled for Feb. 28 at the county Law Enforcement Center, 717 Wisconsin Ave.

Long-standing embezzlement

As joint parks superintendent, Svoboda was an employee of the Village of Caledonia and a contracted employee of the Village of Mount Pleasant. His position included oversight of Kraut Festival, the Kids Connection Playground, food trucks and the beer garden at Caledonia-Mount Pleasant Memorial Park, located at 9416 Northwestern Ave. (Highway K) in the Franksville neighborhood.

Svoboda was also responsible for fundraising, coordinating and accepting payments for park and facility rentals and cemetery plots.

According to the criminal complaint, a Mount Pleasant Police Department detective was contacted on Feb. 25, 2019 about a possible theft or embezzlement by Svoboda, who had allegedly endorsed two property tax escrow checks intended for the Village of Mount Pleasant.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 888-460-8725 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Keep reading for FREE! Enjoy more articles by signing up or logging in. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

The two checks totaled more than $5,000 and were endorsed and signed by Svoboda and his wife, with official village stamps. But neither tax escrow check was applied to Svoboda’s property taxes in Mount Pleasant, which officials said are delinquent for 2017 and have yet to be paid for 2018.