Former Joint Parks Superintendent charged, over $300K allegedly embezzled

The complaint notes that Valerie's signatures did not appear to match.

Neither tax escrow check was applied to Svoboda's property taxes in Mount Pleasant, which officials said are delinquent for 2017 and have yet to be paid for 2018.

A Mount Pleasant employee stated that the village collects tax escrow checks and provides a receipt. The checks are then electronically scanned and deposited with Johnson Bank. They also stated the stamps used to endorse the check were not the ones that would have been used when collecting property taxes.

The employee also stated that Svoboda would have had access to the stamps used on the cashed checks in his capacity as Joint Parks Superintendent.

Long-standing embezzlement

During the course of the investigation, officials learned Svoboda was the sole agent for the Kraut Music Festival account at Educator's Credit Union. After reviewing the account, officials estimate that from March 2017 until February 2019, $21,132.26 was transferred from the festival's account to Svoboda's personal account.