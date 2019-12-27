Former Joint Parks Superintendent charged, over $300K allegedly embezzled

RACINE COUNTY — Over the course of investigating former Joint Parks Superintendent James F. Svoboda III, officials have uncovered over $300,000 in embezzled or stolen funds.
Svoboda is facing eight charges, including theft, forgery and misconduct in public office.
According to the criminal complaint:
As Joint Parks Superintendent, Svoboda was an employee of the Village of Caledonia and a contracted employee of the Village of Mount Pleasant, and his position included oversight of Kraut Festival, the Kids Connection Playground, food trucks and the beer garden. He was also responsible for fundraising, coordinating and accepting payments for park and facility rentals and cemetery plots.
A detective with the Mount Pleasant Police Department was contacted on Feb. 25, 2019 about a possible theft or embezzlement by Svoboda. Svoboda had allegedly endorsed two property tax escrow checks intended for the Village of Mount Pleasant.
The first check, for $2,693.82, was made payable to The Village of Mount Pleasant and Svoboda and his wife, Valerie Svoboda. The check was endorsed by Valerie and James Svoboda with stamps from the village and the village treasurer. That check was cashed at Educator's Credit Union, 1400 N. Newman Road, on Dec. 20, 2017.
The second, for $2,397.46 was also made to the village, Svoboda and Valerie on Dec. 12, 2018, appeared to be signed by Svoboda and Valerie with the village's mail address stamp. The second check was cashed at First Citizens Bank, 6031 Regency West Drive.
The complaint notes that Valerie's signatures did not appear to match.
Neither tax escrow check was applied to Svoboda's property taxes in Mount Pleasant, which officials said are delinquent for 2017 and have yet to be paid for 2018.
A Mount Pleasant employee stated that the village collects tax escrow checks and provides a receipt. The checks are then electronically scanned and deposited with Johnson Bank. They also stated the stamps used to endorse the check were not the ones that would have been used when collecting property taxes.
The employee also stated that Svoboda would have had access to the stamps used on the cashed checks in his capacity as Joint Parks Superintendent.
Long-standing embezzlement
During the course of the investigation, officials learned Svoboda was the sole agent for the Kraut Music Festival account at Educator's Credit Union. After reviewing the account, officials estimate that from March 2017 until February 2019, $21,132.26 was transferred from the festival's account to Svoboda's personal account.
In addition to the direct transfers, investigators noted numerous suspicious ATM withdrawals and purchases from the festival's account. The ATM withdrawals occurred in locations including St. Croix Casino, near Danbury, Wis, Oneida Casino and Potawatomi Casino. Purchases included several plane ticket as well as a purchase from the Coach store and a large Best Buy purchase of $1,208.64 on a 13-inch MacBook Pro on Valerie Svoboda's birthday.
Officials also reviewed checks cashed into the Kraut Festival account and uncovered two checks not designated for the music festival. One from Feb. 28, 2017 was from the Greater Milwaukee Foundation for $3,500 made to the Village of Mount Pleasant. Another dated April 27, 2018, was from the Madison Community Foundation in the amount of $1,500 made to "Education Racine." Investigators did not find any payments to the Villages of Caledonia or Mount Pleasant. All transfers went into Svoboda's personal account.
Further review of the festival's account found a Square Inc. account, a credit card payment system, had been linked to Svoboda's savings account in Feburary, 2014. The Joint Park system used a Gov.Pay.net system to collect credit card payments for rental fees. Officials found 449 Square Inc. transactions that occurred at the Joint Park, Mount Pleasant Village Hall and Svoboda's residence. They also found several automated clearing house deposits into Svoboda's personal account from Square Inc.
Investigators also found photocopies of checks deposited by Svoboda into his personal account. Most of the checks were made to Svoboda and were specified that they were payments for park pavilion rentals, field fees and burial expenses. One check from the Racine Area Soccer Association for $5,000 to go toward construction of a fence was deposited into Svoboda's personal account on Oct. 15, 2015.
No corresponding payments were found from Svoboda to the Village of Caledonia, Caledonia Memorial Cemetery or the Caledonia/Mount Pleasant Joint Park.
The criminal complaint was filed against Svoboda on Dec. 20, along with an arrest warrant.
On Friday, he appeared in court with his attorney Patrick Cafferty. The state requested a $100,000 cash bond and the defense asked for a signature bond. A $20,000 bond was set and Svoboda was taken into custody Friday, according to online court records.
A preliminary hearing is scheduled for Jan. 2 at 9 a.m.
