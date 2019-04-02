BURLINGTON — A Burlington woman is facing charges after stealing more than $50,000 from Gooseberries Fresh Foods grocery store, where she was employed.
Jamie L. Szarfinski, 47, of the 300 block of East Market Street, is charged with felony theft of between $10,000 and $100,000 in a business setting. The charges carries a maximum sentence of up to 10 years in prison and/or a fine of up to $25,000.
According to the criminal complaint:
An officer responded to Gooseberries Fresh Foods, 690 W. State St., for a theft report on Dec. 12. The store owner believed that the store's front-end manager, Szarfinski, was stealing money. It was later determined that she allegedly stole $54,496.90 between Sept. 7, 2016, and Dec. 9, 2018.
The owner became aware of the theft after an accountant uncovered suspicious transactions stemming from returned items. In several instances, the return was processed as money due and never re-inventoried into the system. Most of the transactions were completed by Szarfinski.
Based on surveillance footage, many of the suspicious transactions occurred when no one was at Szarfinski's register. It was also determined that Szarfinski used other employee's registers while they were leaving or on break.
As the front-end manager, Szarfinski was responsible for counting the cash drawers and making the bank deposit run each Saturday.
Szarfinski told an investigator she never meant to take money more than once. She said she didn't know why she continued to steal and said she made the decision to stop because "it wasn't right."
She reportedly admitted to completing refunds and then pocketing money while taking money to the safe.
An initial appearance is scheduled for April 9 at the Law Enforcement Center, 717 Wisconsin Ave.
