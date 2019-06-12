RACINE — A former office manager at Elliott Vision Center is facing charges for allegedly abusing a family discount program, using company funds for personal purchases and committing time fraud, costing the vision center almost $12,000 in total.
Betty J. Turner, 47, of the 1700 block of 39th Street, Kenosha, is charged with felony counts of theft in a business setting over $10,000, unauthorized use of an entity’s identifying information or documents, and computer crimes modifying data.
According to the criminal complaint:
While working at Elliott Vision Center, 2722 Old Mill Drive, from November 2013 to March 2019, Turner gave family discounts to ineligible people, gave family members larger discounts than they should have received and gave free merchandise to family members.
For one family member, Turner reportedly waived all costs for exams and glasses from 2014-19; the total cost should have been $949.44. For another, who was not eligible for any discounts whatsoever, she gave discounts totaling $1,181.22 from 2013-15.
The total cost of the improper discounts and free goods Turner gave her family was $9,286.78.
From Oct. 26, 2015 to Oct. 26, 2017, Turner also allegedly fabricated her time cards by punching in on days she did not work or that the business was closed. By doing so, she received payment for an extra 7,391 minutes of work, which was valued at $2,340.48.
Turner is also accused of making five purchases with the Vision Center’s credit cards, including adhesive vinyl and a cell phone.
The total value of Turner’s alleged fraud comes to $11,853.51.
The charges against Turner were filed May 23, but she did not make an initial court appearance until Wednesday, records show. A signature bond was set at $7,500. Her preliminary hearing is set for July 10.
