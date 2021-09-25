Former corrections nurse found not guilty of sexual assault

UNION GROVE — A corrections nurse accused of having sexual relations with an inmate was found not guilty of all charges on Thursday after a three-day jury trial in Racine County Circuit Court.

Jeremy J. Deppisch, 51, was charged in July 2018 with three counts of second-degree sexual assault by corrections staff.

Case history

The Racine County Sheriff’s Office responded to the Robert E. Ellsworth Correctional Center in Dover to look into allegations of a nurse having a sexual relationship with an inmate seven months before.

According to the criminal complaint:

The investigator discovered the allegations went back to January 2018.

The allegations against Deppisch were that he would call the inmate to the Health Services unit or meet her during meal times.

There was also an allegation that he wrote a false prescription for her, but he was not charged with that at trial.

The Ellsworth Correction Center is a minimum-security facility for the supervision of adult female offenders.

