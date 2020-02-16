CALEDONIA — A longtime Caledonia Police Department employee, Capt. Brian Wall, was suspended last summer amid an internal investigation into three years’ worth of allegations of sexual harassment and other misconduct leveled against him.

Before the investigation could conclude, Wall retired.

The allegations of harassment came to light after The Journal Times received an anonymous tip and, through an open records request, this month obtained a 191-page report detailing the internal investigation that led to Wall’s suspension.

According to the report, Wall was accused of saying he would approve a female employee’s time-off request if she performed a sex act on him, of repeatedly joking about impregnating an officer’s wife, and of cursing at and putting down his subordinates.

Female employees claimed he inappropriately touched them and made them feel uncomfortable. He also was accused of routinely using homophobic slurs against several officers and against a relative of another officer.

The accusations reportedly continued as Wall took on the role of interim police chief after former Chief Daniel Warren retired in May 2018. The reported harassment went largely unchecked by other supervisors, some of whom went along with the harassment, and others fearing retribution if they spoke out.

Wall had been with the Caledonia Police Department for 29½ years. He was promoted from lieutenant to captain by Warren. Wall hoped to become police chief, but Daniel Reilly, a longtime Pleasant Prairie officer, was selected by the village Police and Fire Commission and took the job in September 2018.

Wall denied or said he didn’t recall most of the incidents he was accused of perpetrating, according to records of interviews conducted by Reilly and the head of the village Human Resource Department.

When asked if it was appropriate for him to engage in the type of conduct described, Wall’s response reads: “Appropriate? Probably not. These types of comments have gone on for 30 years and it has been accepted. Captain Wall would like to apologize for comments he made and going forward it will not happen again.”

The Journal Times reached out to Wall multiple times for this report. He called back once but didn’t leave a message, then did not respond to multiple follow-up requests for comment.

In a statement to The Journal Times, which accompanied 191 pages of documents detailing the internal investigation, Chief Reilly wrote: “During the investigation, Captain Wall voluntarily retired from the village. Nonetheless, the village felt it was critical to continue the investigation for purposes of ensuring that appropriate responsive action was taken.

“Upon the conclusion of the investigation, the village and I determined that appropriate remedial action required addressing our workplace culture to achieve the strong message supported by our employees.”

The allegations

Among the most serious allegations levied against Wall was how he treated multiple women who worked as police support staff.

In summer 2017, Wall allegedly texted one of the women on staff: “Come get naked in my hot tub.”

Days later at work, it was reported that he told the woman he “got nervous” when the doorbell rang that night because his wife was home. The person who rang the doorbell wasn’t the woman, who said she ignored the text from Wall. When asked, Wall said that he “might have sent” the text.

Wall reportedly pulled another employee’s ponytail on more than one occasion.

Once in July 2018 (while serving as interim chief), Wall allegedly pulled the woman’s head toward his “waist area,” miming a sex act. This incident was confirmed to internal investigators by multiple witnesses. Wall initially said the description of the event was “incorrect,” but then, said that he and the woman “are friends” and told another officer “not to worry about” what had happened.

Quote “I do not feel I could go to Captain Wall individually without expecting some sort of retaliation.” Unnamed Caledonia Police Department officer, in an email to a member of the Caledonia Police and Fire Commission

When one officer was open about his and his wife’s struggle to conceive a child, Wall allegedly repeatedly offered to get the officer’s wife pregnant.

When asked about that, Wall replied “We all have made comments” of that nature, referring to the entire Police Department.

In May 2018, Wall reportedly approached a female employee bending over in front of a copy machine, physically touching her and lining up his groin to her buttocks.

Wall said he did not recall that particular incident, which was reported by a witness.

Wall also was accused of occasionally “body checking” an employee into the copier. Wall said that he did that “because they are friends” and that it was “good-natured banter between us friends.”

In May 2019, he allegedly “berated” a female employee while screaming vulgarities because of a technical problem with some of the department’s computers.

Chief Reilly was on vacation at the time, and Wall allegedly insulted the chief for purchasing computers that didn’t work. The issues with the computers were later found to be an issue that had nothing to do with Reilly or the female employee. Despite his outburst and curses directed at the woman, “Captain Wall does not think he overreacted,” Wall’s response stated.

In June 2019, Wall allegedly told one of the women that he would only approve her family leave — which involved taking care of a sick relative — if she performed a sex act for him.

Wall said he did not recall saying that, and said in a statement he and the woman “are good friends and have bantered back sexual comments for years.” Despite Wall’s claims, multiple employees and officers who overheard the comment said it made them “uncomfortable.” The woman in question also ended up hiring an attorney to help her manage her Family and Medical Leave Act issues.

On June 25, 2019, Wall reportedly asked one officer “Do you really have no life?” when he arrived to work early and made sexual comments about the officer’s wife.

Minutes later, he allegedly made fun of another officer’s sexual orientation and alluded that two officers were “gay for each other.” Wall later said it is “Not unusual for anyone to make a comment like that,” a statement corroborated by several officers at the department. “We all razz each other and make fun of each other,” another officer said.

That same day, Wall made a comment implying that a staff member was engaging in intimate activity with a ranking officer while on the clock. The staff member replied: “Alright! That’s enough,” to which Wall replied “Aww, what are you going to do? Get an attorney?” according to the report. Wall said this exchange did not happen.

Wall was put on paid administrative leave about an hour later. A little more than a month into Wall’s suspension — on Aug. 4, 2019, after using all of his vacation and holiday time — he retired.

Chief Reilly wrote that Wall’s retirement left the internal investigation “sustained without discipline issued.” Wall had originally stated that his only punishment should be a written reprimand, as he had a clean record with the department.

Two other ranking officers received unpaid suspensions as a result of the investigation — one for 10 days for his involvement in mocking another officer’s age and not sufficiently supervising Wall, and another for two days for insubordination after not fully complying with the internal investigation. A sergeant also was reprimanded for taking more than a month to tell the police chief about an instance of harassment by Wall that a subordinate shared.

Reilly wrote in the sergeant’s letter of reprimand: “... you displayed indifference to promptly reporting the concerns of a subordinate about the conduct of a high-ranking supervisor. That indifference helped to allow an environment to develop where harassment and bullying of personnel seemed acceptable and further exposed the Village to liability risk for the harassment and bullying that occurred.”

Reactions

Many members of the Caledonia Police Department staff were interviewed in the course of the investigation.

Some said they did not have any issues with Wall’s sense of humor, although many said they did not know about the alleged sexual harassment incidents. Others who reported the issues as problematic tended to be the targets of the jokes.

Some with concerns regarding Wall’s conduct said it was common for officers and staff to “fake laugh” and “pretend that (Wall’s) comments don’t bother them” because Wall outranked them.

Multiple officers said that Wall was known to be vindictive, selfish and retaliatory. During the hiring process for police chief, Wall allegedly put down other officers applying for the job and wrote up officers for minor oversights.

Starting in August 2018, one officer sent multiple emails to Fran Petrick, the president of Caledonia’s Police and Fire Commission (a civilian board that has some oversight powers of Caledonia’s police and fire departments), informing her of Wall’s alleged abuses. In one email, the officer wrote: “I do not feel I could go to Captain Wall individually without expecting some sort of retaliation.”

None of those emails to Petrick received a response, that officer reported. As of October 30, 2018, she was no longer on the PFC, having moved out of Caledonia.

When asked via email why the concerns were not followed up on, Petrick replied: “the PFC statutory responsibilities was to investigate formal complaints.”

Current Caledonia PFC President Michael Linstroth came to the same conclusion, writing in an email that “charges must be filed with the Commission in accordance with State Statutes and the Commission’s rules of procedure before the Commission has jurisdiction to undertake disciplinary action. As to the matters you reference, I find no record that charges were served on the Commission and the accused and thus the jurisdiction of the Commission was not invoked.”

Wall’s retirement

The Journal Times requested a record of Wall’s retirement package, but it was not among the documents received via open-records request.

In a one-sentence retirement letter dated Aug. 3, Wall informed the department that he would retire once all of his “accrued and unused vacation and holiday time” was used up, which occurred the following month.

Even though Wall was under investigation, and even if he could have faced serious reprimand had he not retired, his taxpayer-funded pension and retirement benefits are almost impossible to lose.

Mark Lamkins, director of Wisconsin Department of Employee Trust Funds’ office of communications, said that “Wisconsin state law does not require an individual to forfeit their Wisconsin Retirement System pension because of being terminated or criminal charges. A WRS pension is an earned benefit of employment based on an individual’s contributions and eligibility and cannot be taken away.”

