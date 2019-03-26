RACINE — A former Caledonia man was sentenced Tuesday to 30 days in jail for failing to report the 2017 death of a woman who overdosed in his home, and then dumping her body in Franklin.
Family members of the deceased woman sat somberly in the courtroom Tuesday during the sentencing of 58-year-old Wayne C. Slagle, who now lives in Sauk County.
"This was a cruel act," the victim's daughter said between tears. "I don’t understand how someone can just try and hide this, and drive a dead body far away from their home to try to hide it.”
The victim's mother also spoke, thanking the Caledonia and Franklin police departments for finding out who had left her daughter's body.
"My daughter's body was dumped," the victim's mother said. "He (Slagle) would have never admitted to anything had it not been for the Caledonia Police and the Franklin Police, which I really commend them."
Slagle, who was charged in the case in April of last year, pleaded guilty to a misdemeanor count of failing to report a death under unusual circumstances. The charge carries a maximum penalty of 90 days in jail and/or a $1,000 fine.
Racine County Circuit Court Judge Timothy Boyle sentenced him to 30 days in jail, and one year's probation. Should he violate probation terms, he would serve an additional 90 days.
Slagle was given credit for the three days he spent in custody after his arrest. He will need to report to the Racine County Jail on Saturday, April 18.
“It seems interesting that the charge is under unusual circumstances, when in fact, they were horrific circumstances here all around,” Boyle said. "I just think the indecency of it all warrants a jail penalty."
Restitution of $1,500 is also sought by the family in the case, but was not decided on during Tuesday's sentencing hearing. A restitution hearing is set for May 21 at the county Law Enforcement Center.
'Horrible overdose'
Jeffrey Purnell, Slagle's attorney, said he and his client both agreed that the incident was "horrible," but asked Boyle to consider a probation sentence.
"I don't think he needs to go to jail for 30 days," Purnell said. "I think three days in jail is an appropriate sentence, considering the circumstances."
Purnell said that Slagle had a traumatic brain injury from a dirt bike crash shortly before the incident, and he was still "foggy." He also said as Slagle initially meant to drop the victim's body at the hospital, but started to "freak out."
"He started off thinking to do the right thing, and then he freaked out," Purnell said. "This is a horrible, horrible overdose, and nobody is saying otherwise. Wayne and I both extend our condolences to the family."
'Blacked out'
According to the criminal complaint, a Caledonia Police detective was investigating a death by suspicious circumstances of a dead woman whose body was found in a rain gutter in Franklin.
The detective learned that on Nov. 7, 2017, at Slagle’s residence, the woman died of a drug overdose. Slagle said he found the woman dead in his bathroom with a needle still in her arm.
Slagle said he put the woman's body in his vehicle and then “blacked out.” Her body was later found in Franklin, against the curb on Oakwood Road, just west of Wheaton Franciscan-Franklin Hospital, 10101 S. 27th St.
“This is a daughter, this is a mother. Her body was taken and dumped on the side of the road like garbage," Assistant District Attorney Carolyn Delery said.
According to law enforcement, the hospital had no records of contact with Slagle or the woman who was found dead. Phone records indicate Slagle made no calls for assistance.
"I agree with the family members," Boyle said. "It doesn’t get much colder than that to leave this poor woman under such horrific circumstances."
You can’t be serious?!
Is the attorney or client seated on the right? Kind of confusing.
