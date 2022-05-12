Former Burlington teacher's aide faces additional accusers, more charges

RACINE — They described him as “weird” and “creepy,” and said other students told them to stay away from him. Another said she was terrified of him; she described herself as petrified.

These were the words of five accusers from Dyer Elementary School whose accounts were contained in a second criminal complaint filed Thursday by the Racine County District Attorney’s Office that added charges to the case against the former Burlington Area School District teacher’s aide.

Daniel Powers, 57, already was facing two counts of repeated sexual assault of a child; a third original charge was dropped Wednesday.

On Thursday, he was additionally charged with four counts of repeated sexual assault of a child and first-degree child sexual assault/sexual contact with a child under the age of 13.

Powers’ bail was upped to $422,620 Thursday as a result of the additional charges. The defendant’s cash bail had been reduced to $10,000 just the day before.

New allegations

The criminal complaint contained five new allegations, including one from a third grader, while most of the allegations came from fifth-grade students.

One student alleged Powers took her by the shoulders, turned her around and told her to smile, telling her that she would be more beautiful if she smiled. He also complimented her legs, the complaint stated.

That student said when she expressed concern that the teacher’s aide was “creepy,” she was kept in for recess by the teacher as punishment for showing disrespect to the teacher’s aide.

As with the initial accusers, the students listed in the most recent criminal complaint described the defendant as someone who would touch them in intimate places in a way they did not like.

One accuser said “she had been told by others that Mr. Powers was ‘weird’ and to ‘watch out’ for him,” according to the criminal complaint. She also said she did not like being left alone with him.

The mother of one of the 12-year-old accusers said her daughter was afraid to disclose that she was being touched “for fear he would get angry and ‘do something else,’” according to the criminal complaint.

Several of the students described the defendant as touching them as he pushed them on the swings until one day he allegedly told them he wasn’t allowed to push students on the swings anymore.

One accuser described for investigators the way Powers touched her as he pushed her on the swing, touching her backside and said while another teacher pushed students on the swings, “that other teacher did not make her uncomfortable the way Mr. Powers made her feel.”

One of the accusers told investigators the way that Powers touched her made her feel scared. She also reported that she saw the defendant in the girls’ bathroom “because she didn’t think boys should be in the girls bathroom.”

Another accuser said she was “terrified” and “petrified” of Powers, the complaint stated.

The investigation is being led by the Racine County Sheriff’s Office.

The principal of Dyer Elementary, Scott Schimmel, was placed on leave after the criminal charges were filed. He allegedly received a report from a concerned parent in February regarding Powers, but at the time he had defended the aide.

