Former Burlington teacher's aide appears in court, has hired a lawyer

RACINE — The case against a former Burlington Area School District teacher’s aide, charged with three felony counts of repeated sexual assault of a child, has been delayed for a week.

Daniel Powers, 57, was scheduled to have a preliminary hearing on Wednesday in Racine County Circuit Court. However, the defendant appeared in court alone.

It looked as though proceedings might be delayed for lack of legal counsel, not an uncommon occurrence in Racine County, where it often takes months for defendants to obtain counsel in some cases.

However, Powers announced he had retained attorney Patrick Cafferty and asked for a week’s delay in the case.

Court Commissioner Donald Conner questioned the defendant on where he was in the process of retaining Cafferty’s services. Powers said he paid Cafferty the evening before the hearing, and the attorney was ready to proceed with the preliminary hearing, but would need a week.

The preliminary hearing is now scheduled for May 11 at 8:30 a.m. Powers’ bond has been set at $50,000 cash; if that is paid, he will only be allowed to be released on house arrest.

Accusations

Powell was employed at BASD for 15 years prior to his arrest.

According to the Racine County Sheriff’s Office, Powers was placed on administrative leave on April 13 and was terminated from his post on April 19.

It is not clear when the investigation began, but when a criminal complaint was filed on April 27, Powers was already in custody.

According to one parent, reports about the defendant’s concerning behavior were made at least two months before he was suspended and investigations began. Scott Schimmel, the principal of the school at which Powers had been working, Dyer Elementary, has been placed on leave.

Multiple students who reported the defendant’s alleged conduct were interviewed by forensic specialists as part of the investigation. All three were in the fifth grade at the time of the allegations, according to law enforcement.

One student said she was touched “nearly every day in ways that made her uncomfortable,” the criminal complaint stated; she said Powers touched her legs, would rub her thighs, and “put his hands under her pants leg” to touch her calves and ankles.

Investigator To contact Racine County Sheriff's Office Investigator Andrew Willis, who is leading the investigation into allegations levied against Daniel Powers, email andrew.willis@racinecounty.com or call 262-636-3323.

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.