Former Burlington teacher's aide accused of misconduct is out on bail; pleads not guilty to six charges

RACINE — A former Burlington teacher’s aide accused of inappropriately touching and talking to students was arraigned on Wednesday in Racine County Circuit Court, with additional charges.

Daniel Powers, 57, pleaded not guilty to five counts of repeated sexual assault of the same child and one count of first-degree child sexual assault for allegedly touching students in intimate places.

The defendant has been released from the Racine County Jail after a $20,000 cash bail was posted May 18, online court records show. The defendant is on house arrest and being monitored the Racine County Alternatives Program.

Powers had been employed at Dyer Elementary School. Scott Schimmel, who had been principal at Dyer when allegations regarding Powers were first brought up, was placed on leave late last month.

Powers is no longer employed by the Burlington Area School District. In an email Wednesday, BASD Director of Strategic Communications Julie Thomas said "BASD is not covering any of Mr. Powers legal fees."

Investigation

When Powers appeared at the first preliminary hearing on May 12, there were only three charges — one of which was dismissed two weeks ago after Powers' attorney complained that the allegations were overcharged, which an assistant district attorney agreed with and thus dismissed the charge.

However, the Racine County District Attorney's Office has since filed four more charges as the investigation uncovered more allegations.

Court Commissioner Alice Rudebusch found there was sufficient evidence for the four charges to be bound over for trial following a preliminary hearing held Wednesday just prior to the arraignment.

Investigator Andrew Willis, of the Racine County Sheriff’s Office, testified for the state. He said the timeframe for the investigation was Aug. 1, 2021-April 30, 2022, and now involves six accusers.

Ryan Thompson of The Journal Times contributed to this report.

