RACINE — A former Burlington man, who was found to have child pornography on his computer and cellphone, was sentenced to prison Monday.
Racine County Circuit Court Judge Mark Nielsen on Monday morning sentenced Levi L. Mukka, 34, of the 4000 block of 14th Avenue in Kenosha and formerly of Burlington, to serve three years in prison. Following his prison sentence, Mukka will be on extended supervision for five years.
Mukka was also ordered to pay $2,500 in surcharges.
The state prison sentence will be served after Mukka completes serving a one-year Racine County Jail sentence for a separate case in which Mukka allegedly attempted to elude officers.
In October, Mukka accepted a plea deal from the state. He pleaded no contest to two counts of possession of child pornography. In return, the other three charges he faced were dismissed but considered for sentencing purposes.
Each charge carried a maximum sentence of up to a $100,000 fine and/or up to 25 years in prison for each count.
As a condition of supervision, Mukka will not be allowed internet use, aside for work purposes. He is also prohibited from having access to pornographic materials, “adult or otherwise,” online records show.
Multiple images found
According to the criminal complaint:
After a Racine County Sheriff’s Office investigator in December 2017 downloaded two videos that he believed contained child pornography from an internet address assigned to Mukka, deputies searched Mukka’s then-residence in the 200 block of Bridge Street in Burlington.
During the search, deputies found a laptop belonging to Mukka that reportedly contained at least 200 cached images that investigators believed to be child pornography. A forensic analysis of Mukka’s cell phone also revealed evidence of child pornography.
Investigators also found a memory card containing more than 2,500 images which the investigators believed to be child pornography, as well as a video that they believed to be child pornography.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.