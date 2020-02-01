Forged documents reportedly found on library printer; Woman faces three counts of forgery
Crime and Courts

RACINE — A Racine woman is facing forgery charges after falsified Department of Transportation documents were found on the printer at the Racine Public Library, 75 Seventh St.

Kimball S. Lewis, 32, from the 1700 block of Franklin Street, is facing three felony counts of forgery.

According to the criminal complaint:

A Racine Police officer was dispatched to the library for a report of a suspicious document that had been found on a printer. The officer saw that it was a Wisconsin Department of Transportation temporary ID card receipt, which can be used as identification in the interim between when someone goes to the Department of Motor Vehicles and when they receive their actual identification in the mail. According to the officer, the document was in the process of being altered.

The officer stated that the original document appeared to be valid but someone had physically cut and pasted a different name and address onto the form. The license number was not on the file but it was close to the real license number of the person named on the license. 

On Jan. 9 and Jan. 16, officers recovered allegedly falsified and altered Wisconsin ID cards, which they believe were altered at the library. 

On Jan. 27, officers located the suspect, Lewis, allegedly in the process of falsifying and/or altering a Wisconsin ID card. Lewis was transported to the Racine Police Department, where during an interview she allegedly admitted to the crimes and officers learned the ID altering was a source of income for her. 

Lewis's initial appearance on Friday. Her cash bond was set at $250 with a signature bond of $1,000. Her preliminary hearing is scheduled for 9 a.m. on Feb. 13. She remained in custody at the County Jail as of Friday.

Kimball S. Lewis

Lewis

 Submitted photo
