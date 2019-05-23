RACINE — A man previously convicted of selling heroin that led to a woman’s death was arrested Thursday morning for allegedly selling heroin containing fentanyl, according to a Racine County Sheriff’s Office news release.
Willie A. Liggins, 57, of the 1000 block of Pearl Street, remained in Racine County Jail Thursday afternoon pending formal charges.
Authorities have referred charges of four counts of delivering heroin, maintaining a drug trafficking place and one count each of possession with intent to deliver heroin, possession of fentanyl with intent to deliver, possession of a controlled substance in a correctional facility, repeat drug offender and federal probation violation.
The Racine County Metro Drug unit made “several” controlled buys of heroin from Liggins, some of which tested positive for fentanyl, the release said.
Officers searched Liggins’ residence at 6:38 a.m. Thursday and inside reportedly located 5.1 grams of fentanyl, 2.9 grams of heroin, and a loaded handgun. They also found two QUEST cards in Liggin's and his wife's name.
“Liggins is another example of an illegally armed and dangerous felon who’s chosen a career as a drug dealer,” Sheriff Christopher Schmaling said in a statement. “He is delivering this dangerous and oftentimes deadly poison into the hands of the very community that is supporting and feeding him by virtue of the WI Food Share program Quest. I hope the circuit court makes a harsh example of him as he clearly hasn’t learned his lesson given his criminal history.”
When Liggins was taken to Racine County Jail, officers reportedly found another 0.6 grams of heroin he was trying to hide.
Liggins was indicted by a federal grand jury in 2007 after a Cudahy woman died of a heroin overdose. He later pleaded guilty and subsequently sued the United States, claiming he was given ineffective council.
He is still on federal probation from that case, according to the Sheriff’s Office.
Today's mugshots: May 23
These are images of people charged with a crime in Racine County. Booking photos are provided by Racine County law enforcement officials. A defendant is presumed innocent unless proven guilty and convicted.
Jason M. Blashka
Jason M. Blashka, Mount Pleasant, first degree child sexual assault, child enticement, false imprisonment.
Brandon L. Dotson
Brandon L. Dotson, Milwaukee, possession of THC.
Robert M. Foots
NO PHOTO AVAILABLE
Robert M. Foots, 900 block of Center Street, Racine, attempting to flee or elude an officer.
Todd C. Gurtowski
Todd C. Gurtowski, 7800 block of 36th Avenue, Kenosha, operate motor vehicle while revoked, operating a motor vehicle while intoxicated, possession of cocaine, misdemeanor bail jumping
Kyle J. Johnson
Kyle J. Johnson, Burlington, disorderly conduct, misdemeanor battery, criminal damage to property, strangulation and suffocation.
Anthony J. Kassees
Anthony J. Kassees, West Allis, possession of methamphetamine, felony bail jumping, possession of drug paraphernalia.
Todd J. Kerkman
Todd J. Kerkman, Union Grove, theft (movable property between $10,000 and $100,000), criminal damage to property.
Aaron M. Kimberly
NO PHOTO AVAILABLE
Aaron M. Kimberly, Kansasville, first degree recklessly endangering safety, attempting to flee or elude an officer, hit and run, misdemeanor bail jumping.
Kari M. McMillen
NO PHOTO AVAILABLE
Kari M. McMillen, Salem, operating while intoxicated, reckless driving causing injury.
Marcus D. Salisbury
Marcus D. Salisbury, 1500 block of Boyd Avenue, Racine, misdemeanor bail jumping, obstructing an officer, felony intimidation of a victim, disorderly conduct.
Charita P. Scott
NO PHOTO AVAILABLE
Charita P. Scott, Milwaukee, fraud against financial institution (between $10,000 and $100,000).
Denton Z. Thomas
Denton Z. Thomas, Waukegan, IL, possession with intent to deliver/distribute/manufacture THC (greater than or equal to 200 grams), possession of drug paraphernalia.
Arial Nicole Browne
Arial Nicole Browne, 1500 block of Superior Street, Racine, neglecting a child, resisting an officer, disorderly conduct.
Jennifer A. Hager
Jennifer A. Hager, 5000 block of Erie Street, Racine, disorderly conduct.
Aaron L. Harris Jr.
Aaron L. Harris Jr., 1400 block of Howard Street, Racine, possession of THC.
Michael L. Herrington Jr.
Michael L. Herrington Jr., 1500 block of Superior Street, Racine, neglecting a child, resisting an officer, disorderly conduct.
Sabrina L. Thomas
Sabrina L. Thomas, 2400 block of Summit Avenue, Racine, disorderly conduct, misdemeanor bail jumping.
