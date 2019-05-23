Try 3 months for $3
Drugs, gun, QUEST cards

Authorities reportedly seized heroin, fentanyl, a loaded gun and two QUEST cards from the residence of Willie A. Liggins, of the 1000 block of Pearl Street.

RACINE — A man previously convicted of selling heroin that led to a woman’s death was arrested Thursday morning for allegedly selling heroin containing fentanyl, according to a Racine County Sheriff’s Office news release.

Willie A. Liggins, 57, of the 1000 block of Pearl Street, remained in Racine County Jail Thursday afternoon pending formal charges.

Authorities have referred charges of four counts of delivering heroin, maintaining a drug trafficking place and one count each of possession with intent to deliver heroin, possession of fentanyl with intent to deliver, possession of a controlled substance in a correctional facility, repeat drug offender and federal probation violation.

The Racine County Metro Drug unit made “several” controlled buys of heroin from Liggins, some of which tested positive for fentanyl, the release said.

Officers searched Liggins’ residence at 6:38 a.m. Thursday and inside reportedly located 5.1 grams of fentanyl, 2.9 grams of heroin, and a loaded handgun. They also found two QUEST cards in Liggin's and his wife's name. 

“Liggins is another example of an illegally armed and dangerous felon who’s chosen a career as a drug dealer,” Sheriff Christopher Schmaling said in a statement. “He is delivering this dangerous and oftentimes deadly poison into the hands of the very community that is supporting and feeding him by virtue of the WI Food Share program Quest. I hope the circuit court makes a harsh example of him as he clearly hasn’t learned his lesson given his criminal history.”

When Liggins was taken to Racine County Jail, officers reportedly found another 0.6 grams of heroin he was trying to hide.

Liggins was indicted by a federal grand jury in 2007 after a Cudahy woman died of a heroin overdose. He later pleaded guilty and subsequently sued the United States, claiming he was given ineffective council.

He is still on federal probation from that case, according to the Sheriff’s Office.

Reporter

Jonathon Sadowski covers the villages of Union Grove and Yorkville, the Town of Dover, arts, entertainment and odds and ends for The Journal Times.

