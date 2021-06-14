Following Racine’s example, Chicago moving toward its first COP House

Fears of overpolicing

“We don’t have a good relationship with the CPD,” said Eric Wilkins, founder of Broken Winggz, an organization that advocates for people permanently injured by gun violence. Wilkins said he and his neighbors would rather see officers do a better job of building relationships and helping the community before officers set up roots in the Roseland neighborhood, where Chicago’s first COP House might go.

“Chicago Police got a bad rep. For them to just want to come on the block and set up shop,” said Wilkins. “That’s just another plantation move, to supervise us … I see nothing good coming from it.”

Wilkins is a paraplegic who has worked to be able to walk again with the help of crutches. He was shot in 1999 while seeking revenge for a wrong done to someone else. He said he came to terms with his own crimes, and the damage he caused to his neighbors, because of work with his community, not because of police involvement or incarceration.

“A lot of people been brutalized by the police … now you want to come to the same community and be our friend? You haven’t even come with a peace offering,” Wilkins said. “That’s dictatorship. That’s bullying.”