Florida man reportedly found passed out in a running car from opioid overdose in western Racine County

ROCHESTER — A Florida man was reportedly found passed out in a running car from an opioid overdose.

Donnie J. Maynor, 33, from Panama City, was charged with two felony counts of bail jumping, a felony count of operating a motor vehicle while under the influence (as a fourth offense) and a misdemeanor count of possession of drug paraphernalia.

According to a criminal complaint:

At 6:40 p.m. on July 9, deputies were sent to the area of W. Main and Front Streets for an unresponsive driver. The car was running and in gear, and bystanders managed to put the vehicle in park.

Upon arrival, deputies found the vehicle with the driver, Maynor, still unresponsive. He was wearing multiple layers of clothes despite the fact it was 75 degrees. Rochester rescue arrived and administered four doses of Naloxone, a drug used to reverse the effects of an opioid overdose.

Deputies searched the vehicle and found a small bottle with an unknown fluid in it, a rubber band material made into a loop with a spring loaded clip being used as a makeshift tourniquet and a clear plastic tube with unknown fluid residue in it. At the hospital, Maynor needed another dose of Naloxone and advanced medical treatment.

Maynor had an initial court appearance on Friday via Zoom, and an arraignment court appearance is on July 28 at the Racine County Law Enforcement Center, online court records show.