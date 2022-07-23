Florida man reportedly found passed out in a running car from opioid overdose in western Racine County

ROCHESTER — A Florida man was reportedly found passed out in a running car from an opioid overdose.
Donnie J. Maynor, 33, from Panama City, was charged with two felony counts of bail jumping, a felony count of operating a motor vehicle while under the influence (as a fourth offense) and a misdemeanor count of possession of drug paraphernalia.
According to a criminal complaint:
At 6:40 p.m. on July 9, deputies were sent to the area of W. Main and Front Streets for an unresponsive driver. The car was running and in gear, and bystanders managed to put the vehicle in park.
Upon arrival, deputies found the vehicle with the driver, Maynor, still unresponsive. He was wearing multiple layers of clothes despite the fact it was 75 degrees. Rochester rescue arrived and administered four doses of Naloxone, a drug used to reverse the effects of an opioid overdose.
Deputies searched the vehicle and found a small bottle with an unknown fluid in it, a rubber band material made into a loop with a spring loaded clip being used as a makeshift tourniquet and a clear plastic tube with unknown fluid residue in it. At the hospital, Maynor needed another dose of Naloxone and advanced medical treatment.
Maynor had an initial court appearance on Friday via Zoom, and an arraignment court appearance is on July 28 at the Racine County Law Enforcement Center, online court records show.
Mugshots: Racine County criminal complaints, July 22, 2022
Today's mugshots: July 22
These are images of people charged with a crime in Racine County. Booking photos are provided by Racine County law enforcement officials. A defendant is presumed innocent unless proven guilty and convicted.
Jamauel A. Ford
Jamauel A. Ford, 1800 block of Roosevelt Avenue, Racine, attempt robbery with use of force, disorderly conduct.
Jerome M. Johnson
Jerome M. Johnson, 1100 block of Reiley Court, Racine, attempt robbery with use of force, disorderly conduct.
Tremayne D. Martin
Tremayne D. Martin, 3500 block of 59th Street, Kenosha, attempt robbery with use of force, substantial battery, disorderly conduct.
Donnie J. Maynor
Donnie J. Maynor, Panama City, Florida, possession of drug paraphernalia, felony bail jumping, operating a motor vehicle while under the influence (4th offense, general alcohol concentration enhancer).
Shannon L. Murguia
Shannon L. Murguia, 1800 block of Erie Street, Racine, first degree reckless injury, obstructing an officer.
Nico Q. Prince
NO PHOTO AVAILABLE
Nico (aka Chezmun Kanzery McBearth) Q. Prince, 7200 block of Kinzie Avenue, Mount Pleasant, throw or discharge bodily fluids at public safety worker, carrying a concealed weapon, disorderly conduct (use of a dangerous weapon), attempt robbery, misdemeanor battery, retail theft (intentionally conceal less than or equal to $500).
Kelly Sue Harrison
Kelly Sue Harrison, 300 block of Monica Avenue, Burlington, failure to install ignition interlock device, operate motor vehicle while revoked, misdemeanor bail jumping, possession of cocaine, possession of drug paraphernalia.
Humberto Zuniga
Humberto Zuniga, 1200 block of Yout Street, Racine, disorderly conduct (domestic abuse assessments).
Rodney O. Bratton
Rodney O. Bratton, 1500 block of Park Avenue, Racine, possession of a firearm by a felon, carrying a concealed weapon.
Andrew R. Casper
Andrew R. Casper, 2000 block of Indiana Street, Racine, disorderly conduct (domestic abuse assessments), felony bail jumping (domestic abuse assessments).