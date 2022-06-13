Flight For Life was needed after a pickup truck crashed into a motorcycle

YORKVILLE — Flight For Life was required after a pickup truck crashed into a motorcycle on Highway 20 and Highway U on Saturday.

Joseph E. Ziegler, 31, from Cudahy, was charged with a felony count of intoxicated use of a vehicle causing great bodily harm in addition to misdemeanor counts of operating while intoxicated causing injury (as a first offense) and possession of a firearm while intoxicated.

According to a criminal complaint:

At 5:26 p.m. on Saturday, a deputy with the Racine County Sheriff’s Office was sent to a truck vs. motorcycle accident where Highway 20 is intersected by Highway U (Raymond Avenue).

Upon arrival, the deputy spoke with a woman who was the passenger on the motorcycle. She was in severe pain in her left leg and hip, and she said that she “couldn’t move her leg.”

She was transported to the hospital via Flight For Life due to the extent of her injuries. The driver of the motorcycle had a laceration on top of his head that was actively bleeding, a laceration to his right wrist/forearm, and was complaining of lip and jaw pain.

He said he was traveling eastbound on Highway 20 when a pickup truck pulled out from Highway U, where there is a stop sign just for Highway U while traffic on Highway 20 does not stop, and collided with him. The motorcycle was found around 50 feet from the road where it was traveling.

Deputies made contact with the driver of the truck, Ziegler, who at first said he was involved in the crash, saying he was turning and suddenly felt like he was “going to puke.” But later he said a different car hit the motorcycle and he just witnessed it.

His truck had visible damage to it which he said was from “another accident in another county weeks ago.” He did not have any documentation of said crash.

A search of the vehicle found a shotgun in the rear seat near the center console. The gun was not in a case and Ziegler said he had just come back from trap shooting. He performed a preliminary breath test that yielded a result of 0.214, more than 2½ times the legal limit.

Ziegler was given a $1,000 cash bond in Racine County Circuit Court on Monday. A preliminary hearing is on June 22 at the Racine County Law Enforcement Center, 717 Wisconsin Ave., online court records show.

