TOWN OF BURLINGTON — People from two motor vehicles were transported by Flight for Life after a severe crash Thursday night at the intersection of highways 11 and J, according to a Racine County Sheriff’s Office press release.
At 9:12 p.m., a 50-year-old Illinois woman driving a pickup truck south ran the stop sign on Highway J (English Settlement Avenue) at Highway 11 (Durand Avenue), according to the Sheriff's Office. An eastbound van on Highway 11 then reportedly crashed into the truck.
The van’s driver was a 66-year-old Racine County woman, and its passenger was a 70-year-old Racine County man.
All three people had to be extricated from the vehicles. Occupants of both vehicles were transported by Flight for Life to Froedtert Hospital in Wauwatosa, according to the release, but it was not immediately clear if all three people involved in the crash were transported.
The intersection was shut down for about five hours. The Wisconsin State Patrol assisted with the crash investigation and mapping.
No other information was immediately available.
The state Department of Transportation and Racine County Traffic Commission have targeted the intersection of highways 11 and J as a dangerous intersection. As of May, it had been the site of 36 crashes since 2010. Two crashes in the last four years resulted in fatalities.
The DOT last year installed new signage on Highway 11 after a fatal crash in an attempt to alert drivers to the intersection. Flags were also added to the four advance-warning signs to draw more attention to them.
