Flight for Life transports man after vehicle vs. pedestrian crash early Friday
Flight for Life transports man after vehicle vs. pedestrian crash early Friday

RACINE — A man was severely injured and transported by Flight for Life early Friday after being struck by a vehicle on Racine's north side.

At 2:04 a.m., Racine Police responded to the area of Douglas Avenue and Melvin Avenue for a vehicle versus pedestrian crash, Racine Police confirmed. 

Due to the pedestrian's injuries, Flight for Life was called to transport the man to Froedtert Hospital in Wauwatosa. 

The offending vehicle was still on the scene when officers arrived, but the driver had fled.

As of Friday morning, police said they did not have any suspect information at the time and there was no update to the man's condition. 

