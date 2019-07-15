TOWN OF NORWAY — The Racine County Sheriff's Office does not believe alcohol or speed were a factor in a crash that resulted in a Racine County man being severely injured and transported via Flight for Life.
At 4:29 p.m. Sunday, Sheriff's Office deputies responded to North Beaumont Avenue, south of Overson Road, for a crash involving a pickup truck and a John Deere Gator utility vehicle, the Sheriff's Office reported.
The initial investigation determined that both vehicles were traveling north on North Beaumont Avenue when the Gator's 69-year-old male driver moved from the shoulder of the roadway into the path of the pickup truck, driven by a 19-year-old man.
The Gator's driver suffered significant injuries and was transported from the scene by Flight for Life. The pickup truck's driver was uninjured. Both drivers are Racine County residents.
There were no other occupants in either of the vehicles.
After the crash, traffic on along the stretch of North Beaumont Avenue was shut down for approximately 2½ hours.
Today's mugshots: July 12
These are images of people charged with a crime in Racine County. Booking photos are provided by Racine County law enforcement officials. A defendant is presumed innocent unless proven guilty and convicted.
Marcus C. Haynes
Marcus C. Haynes, 1200 block of Wisconsin Avenue, Racine, battery by prisoners, resisting an officer, disorderly conduct.
Napoleon Holling
Napoleon Holling, Milwaukee, theft (written lease between $10,000 and $100,000).
Luke J. Kelly
Luke J. Kelly, 900 block of State Street, Racine, strangulation and suffocation, misdemeanor battery, disorderly conduct.
Bridgette E. Peyton
Bridgette E. Peyton, 5500 block of 58th Avenue, Kenosha, throw or discharge bodily fluids at public worker, disorderly conduct.
Bryan S. Ratliff
Bryan S. Ratliff, 300 Parkview Drive, Racine, criminal damage to property, disorderly conduct.
Alyjiah T. Richmond
NO PHOTO AVAILABLE
Alyjiah T. Richmond, 1000 block of Arthur Avenue, Racine, possession of a firearm by adjudicated delinquent, possession of a dangerous weapon by a person under 18, obstructing an officer.
Bobbie M. East
Bobbie M. East, 2000 block of Washington Avenue, Racine, criminal damage to property, disorderly conduct.
Julie Lynn Capodarco
Julie Lynn Capodarco, Lake Geneva, operating with restricted controlled substance in blood, operating a motor vehicle while intoxicated.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.