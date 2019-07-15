{{featured_button_text}}
Racine County Sheriff's Office News
TOWN OF NORWAY — The Racine County Sheriff's Office does not believe alcohol or speed were a factor in a crash that resulted in a Racine County man being severely injured and transported via Flight for Life.

At 4:29 p.m. Sunday, Sheriff's Office deputies responded to North Beaumont Avenue, south of Overson Road, for a crash involving a pickup truck and a John Deere Gator utility vehicle, the Sheriff's Office reported.

The initial investigation determined that both vehicles were traveling north on North Beaumont Avenue when the Gator's 69-year-old male driver moved from the shoulder of the roadway into the path of the pickup truck, driven by a 19-year-old man. 

The Gator's driver suffered significant injuries and was transported from the scene by Flight for Life. The pickup truck's driver was uninjured. Both drivers are Racine County residents.

There were no other occupants in either of the vehicles.

After the crash, traffic on along the stretch of North Beaumont Avenue was shut down for approximately 2½ hours.

Reporter

Alyssa Mauk covers breaking news and courts. She enjoys spending time with her family, video games, heavy metal music, watching YouTube videos, comic books and movies.

