Flight for Life nearly needed after Racine woman allegedly threw bong at man, causing injury

RACINE — A fight over a bong nearly resulted in a man requiring Flight For Life for his injuries.

Angela A. Cornog, 33, of the 1800 block of Geneva Street, was charged with a felony count of second-degree reckless injury and a misdemeanor count of disorderly conduct.

According to a criminal complaint:

On Wednesday, officers were sent to a residence on Geneva Street for a man who had been stabbed with a broken glass bong.

Cornog was accused of having stabbed the man with the broken glass.

Upon arrival, officers made contact with the man who was shouting and bleeding from his arm.

He was transported to the hospital for his injury, which consisted of a tennis ball sized wound that was bleeding heavily.

He said he went to the residence with a woman to buy marijuana from Cornog, but Cornog was upset he brought the woman over. When the man tried to collect his items, Cornog grabbed the bong, causing it to break and cutting his hand.

She then threw it at him and caused the injury to his arm. Emergency room staff initially said the bleeding from his arm was uncontrollable and he would need to be sent to another hospital via Flight For Life, although the bleeding did eventually stop.

Officers entered Cornog's residence and saw blood on the floor, wall and door. They also located the broken bong on the bedroom floor. Cornog had blood on her hands.

She said she saw the man smoking outside with another woman, and she told one of her children to go downstairs and reclaim the $40 the man owed him. The man eventually came upstairs and broke her door in, and she said a physical argument ensued over the bong. She said he grabbed her mouth and the fight over the bong resulted in it breaking and cutting his hand.

She then became vague regarding how the man sustained the more serious cut to his arm.

An officer spoke to a woman who witnessed part of the fight. She said that she heard the two arguing so she went upstairs. She saw Cornog wrestling the man on the ground and heard her shouting "I'mma kill you," and "I'mma stab you."

She saw her throw the bong at him, causing the large injury to his arm.

Cornog was given a $1,500 signature bond and a $500 cash bond in Racine County Circuit Court on Thursday. A preliminary hearing is on June 8 at the Racine County Law Enforcement Center, 717 Wisconsin Ave., online court records show.

