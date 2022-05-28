Flight for Life nearly needed after Racine woman allegedly threw bong at man, causing injury

RACINE — A fight over a bong nearly resulted in a man requiring Flight For Life for his injuries.
Angela A. Cornog, 33, of the 1800 block of Geneva Street, was charged with a felony count of second-degree reckless injury and a misdemeanor count of disorderly conduct.
According to a criminal complaint:
On Wednesday, officers were sent to a residence on Geneva Street for a man who had been stabbed with a broken glass bong.
Cornog was accused of having stabbed the man with the broken glass.
Upon arrival, officers made contact with the man who was shouting and bleeding from his arm.
He was transported to the hospital for his injury, which consisted of a tennis ball sized wound that was bleeding heavily.
He said he went to the residence with a woman to buy marijuana from Cornog, but Cornog was upset he brought the woman over. When the man tried to collect his items, Cornog grabbed the bong, causing it to break and cutting his hand.
She then threw it at him and caused the injury to his arm. Emergency room staff initially said the bleeding from his arm was uncontrollable and he would need to be sent to another hospital via Flight For Life, although the bleeding did eventually stop.
Officers entered Cornog's residence and saw blood on the floor, wall and door. They also located the broken bong on the bedroom floor. Cornog had blood on her hands.
She said she saw the man smoking outside with another woman, and she told one of her children to go downstairs and reclaim the $40 the man owed him. The man eventually came upstairs and broke her door in, and she said a physical argument ensued over the bong. She said he grabbed her mouth and the fight over the bong resulted in it breaking and cutting his hand.
She then became vague regarding how the man sustained the more serious cut to his arm.
An officer spoke to a woman who witnessed part of the fight. She said that she heard the two arguing so she went upstairs. She saw Cornog wrestling the man on the ground and heard her shouting "I'mma kill you," and "I'mma stab you."
She saw her throw the bong at him, causing the large injury to his arm.
Cornog was given a $1,500 signature bond and a $500 cash bond in Racine County Circuit Court on Thursday. A preliminary hearing is on June 8 at the Racine County Law Enforcement Center, 717 Wisconsin Ave., online court records show.
Mugshots: Racine County criminal complaints, May 26, 2022
Today's mugshots: May 26
These are images of people charged with a crime in Racine County. Booking photos are provided by Racine County law enforcement officials. A defendant is presumed innocent unless proven guilty and convicted.
Elizabeth Lauren Hammerel
NO PHOTO AVAILABLE
Elizabeth Lauren Hammerel, 4500 block of Tennessee Road, Racine, operating a motor vehicle while under the influence (2nd offense, with a minor child in the vehicle), second degree recklessly endangering safety.
Terry L. Jackson
Terry L. Jackson, 300 block of Hamilton Street, Racine, first degree intentional homicide (use of a dangerous weapon), kidnapping, possession of a firearm by a felon, felony bail jumping, attempt first degree intentional homicide (domestic abuse assessments, use of a dangerous weapon), first degree recklessly endangering safety (use of a dangerous weapon), stalking resulting in bodily harm (domestic abuse assessments), false imprisonment (domestic abuse assessments, use of a dangerous weapon), strangulation and suffocation (domestic abuse assessments), substantial battery (domestic abuse assessments), felony intimidation of a victim (domestic abuse assessments, use of a dangerous weapon).
Joshua A. Lewis
Joshua A. Lewis, 2000 block of DeKoven Avenue, Racine, substantial battery, disorderly conduct.
Kenyia N. Williams
NO PHOTO AVAILABLE
Kenyia N. Williams, 2700 block of Gilson Street, Racine, attempt battery to a law enforcement officer, resisting an officer, disorderly conduct.
Keith S. Betts
Keith (aka Johnie Banks) S. Betts, 1000 block of North Memorial Drive, Racine, possession of drug paraphernalia, misdemeanor bail jumping.
Devonta I. Caples
Devonta I. Caples, 1800 block of Geneva Street, Racine, criminal damage to property (domestic abuse assessments), disorderly conduct (domestic abuse assessments).
Angela A. Cornog
Angela A. Cornog, 1800 block of Geneva Street, Racine, second degree reckless injury (domestic abuse assessments, use of a dangerous weapon), disorderly conduct (domestic abuse assessments).
Howard J. Greene
Howard J. Greene, 3300 block of Victory Avenue, Racine, possession of drug paraphernalia, felony bail jumping, misdemeanor bail jumping, felony retail theft (intentionally take between $500-$5,000).