Fleeing suspect accused of reversing vehicle into Mount Pleasant squad car Friday morning

MOUNT PLEASANT — At around 2 a.m. on New Year's Eve, a Racine man was arrested after he allegedly fled from Mount Pleasant police and backed his Jeep Grand Cherokee into a squad car.

The suspect has been identified as Quatrion L. Morens, 26.

According to the Mount Pleasant Police Department, an officer attempted to make a traffic stop on the SUV near the intersection of 21st Street and Howe Street near the southern Racine-Mount Pleasant border at around 1:40 a.m. Friday, Dec. 31.

The vehicle fled, speeding up, "went through several stop signs, and made abrupt turns in attempt to flee from the officer," according to a release. The officer reported catching up to the fleeing vehicle, at which point the driver allegedly stopped, put the car in reverse, then fled on foot into a nearby home, with the vehicle backing up into the squad car.

The extent of the damages was not stated in the release.

Officers said they "immediately heard screaming coming from inside the residence where the driver/suspect ran in to. Officers quickly made entry to that residence to ensure no one was in danger, and subsequently took the suspect into custody."

A second person — identified as Morens' older brother, Richard Q. Morens, 28, of Racine — was taken into custody for allegedly resisting arrest and attempting to impede with the investigation.

Police reported that they found a handgun and "a large amount of marijuana" that Quatrion Morens allegedly dropped when he ran out of the vehicle.

The Mount Pleasant Police Department is asking for charges of fleeing/eluding an officer, hit-and-run causing property damage, possession of a firearm by a felon, possession with intent to distribute marijuana and resisting/obstructing an officer for Quatrion Morens. The release did not state what Quatrion Morens' prior felony conviction, or convictions, are, and no felony convictions for him appear in Wisconsin's publicly available online court documents, although he could have been convicted out of state.

For Richard Morens, the MPPD is asking for charges of resisting/obstructing causing soft tissue damage to an officer.

The news release did not state why the initial traffic stop was attempted, nor did it say where the arrests were made.

The Racine Police Department also responded to the incident.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0