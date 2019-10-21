{{featured_button_text}}

RACINE — Five years and five months after an alleged theft of video games, a tablet, video game consoles and a gold bracelet, a Racine man has been charged with burglary.

Juan Carlos Rios, 22, of the 1100 block of Lewis Street, has been charged with burglary of a building or dwelling.

According to the Racine Police Department, Rios was identified as the alleged thief after being charged in unrelated incidents and his fingerprints came up with a match from the 5-year-old theft, which he allegedly committed when he was 16.

According to the criminal complaint:

On May 20, 2014, a break-in was reported in the 2000 block of Ashland Avenue, during which an Xbox 360, Nintendo Wii, four video games, a Samsung tablet, Nintendo DS and a gold bracelet had all been stolen from a home.

No suspects were identified, but fingerprints were found on a bedroom window, where the alleged thief likely entered the home.

Then, on Oct. 8, a Racine Police criminalist noticed a “hit return” for the fingerprint.

Rios currently has several other open cases against him in Racine County, including charges for battery, criminal damage to property, domestic abuse, disorderly conduct, possession of marijuana and possession of cocaine. Online records show he is currently being held in the Racine County Jail.

He is due in court on Nov. 7 for a status conference regarding the burglary charge.

