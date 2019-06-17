KENOSHA — A 5-year-old boy is dead following a shooting in Kenosha Monday.
The shooting occurred at approximately 1:43 p.m. on Monday, according to a Kenosha Police Department news release. Police were initially contacted by hospital staff at Froedtert South Hospital–Kenosha Campus, 6308 Eighth Ave., after the boy was dropped off by two subjects who left the hospital.
The shooting reportedly took place at a residence in the 2000 block of 60th Street.
Kenosha Police said the investigation into the incident is still "very active."
