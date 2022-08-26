Five shot in Racine early Friday morning

RACINE — Five people were shot early Friday morning in the area of the 1900 block of Prospect Street, the Racine Police Department reported.

Police were dispatched to the area at 2:31 a.m. Friday for a shots fired report. Four males and one female were found suffering from gunshot wounds, three of whom were transported to Milwaukee area hospitals for their injuries, the RPD said. There was no information provided on the victims' current conditions.

The 1900 block of Prospect Street is located immediately northwest of the roundabout at West and Spring streets.

No arrests were reported. The investigation is ongoing.

Police officers were cleaning up crime scene tape from the western half of the 1900 block of Prospect Street at around 9:30 a.m. Friday. The RPD's Major Crimes Unit vehicle was on scene at the time.

The RPD is asking witnesses and others with information to call investigators at 262-635-7756. For those who wish to provide information but want to remain anonymous, call Crime Stoppers at 262-636-9330 or use the p3 app.