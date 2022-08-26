 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
top story breaking

Five shot in Racine early Friday morning

  • 0
Five shot on Prospect Street

Racine Police Department officers remove crime scene tape from the 1900 block of Prospect Street at 9:30 a.m. Friday morning following a reported mass shooting there seven hours prior.

 Adam Rogan

RACINE — Five people were shot early Friday morning in the area of the 1900 block of Prospect Street, the Racine Police Department reported.

Police were dispatched to the area at 2:31 a.m. Friday for a shots fired report. Four males and one female were found suffering from gunshot wounds, three of whom were transported to Milwaukee area hospitals for their injuries, the RPD said. There was no information provided on the victims' current conditions.

The 1900 block of Prospect Street is located immediately northwest of the roundabout at West and Spring streets.

No arrests were reported. The investigation is ongoing.

Police officers were cleaning up crime scene tape from the western half of the 1900 block of Prospect Street at around 9:30 a.m. Friday. The RPD's Major Crimes Unit vehicle was on scene at the time.

People are also reading…

Five shot on Prospect Street

A Racine Police Department officer removes crime scene tape from the 1900 block of Prospect Street at 9:30 a.m. Friday morning following a reported mass shooting there seven hours prior.

The RPD is asking witnesses and others with information to call investigators at 262-635-7756. For those who wish to provide information but want to remain anonymous, call Crime Stoppers at 262-636-9330 or use the p3 app.

0 Comments
0
0
1
0
0

Tags

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

How to qualify for President Biden's new student loan forgiveness plan

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News