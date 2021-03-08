Five charged in vehicle thefts

CALEDONIA — Five people are in custody in connection with a string of thefts from vehicles, the Caledonia Police Department said Monday in a news release.
Caledonia Police reported that it intercepted a vehicle leaving the Caddy Vista neighborhood at 3:30 a.m. Monday.
According to the news release, the vehicle had been called in by a resident who saw it cruising around with only parking lights on. The occupants were seen running with the vehicle and checking cars as they drove by. The five occupants were detained and a check of the vehicle reveled multiple phones, loose cash, credit cards, change, an iPad, electronics, car keys and other items believed to have been stolen. These items were from locations in southeast Wisconsin.
“Residents are advised to keep their vehicles locked; these subjects were only taking from unlocked cars,” Caledonia Police said in the news release. “The occupants were transported to the Racine County Jail on multiple charges.”
Residents who believe they had items stolen from their vehicle should contact the Caledonia Police Department.