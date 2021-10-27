 Skip to main content
Five allegedly caught in the act of doing heroin & cocaine in parking lot of Racine County hotel on Sunday
Five allegedly caught in the act of doing heroin & cocaine in parking lot of Racine County hotel on Sunday

YORKVILLE — Five people allegedly doing heroin and cocaine over the weekend in the parking lot of a hotel Sunday have been reported to have been caught in the act by a Racine County deputy, and now all of them face criminal charges.

Jon Kressig

Kressig

Jon R. Kressig, 32, of the 1700 block of Kremer Ave., was charged with a felony count of possession of narcotic drugs and misdemeanor counts of possession of drug paraphernalia and obstructing an officer.

Rhonda Nicholson

Nicholson
Melanie Beck

Beck
Christopher Darracott

Darracott
Beth Hartford

Hartford

Rhonda R. Nicholson, 38, of the 3200 block of Durand Ave.; Melanie D. Beck, 38, from Pell Lake, Christopher C. Darracott, 42, of the 5100 block of 22nd Ave.; Kenosha, and Beth A. Hartford; 63, from Zion, Illinois, were all charged with a felony count of possession of narcotic drugs and misdemeanor counts of possession of cocaine and possession of drug paraphernalia.

According to a criminal complaint:

On Sunday, a deputy was conducting crime prevention in the area of Quality Inn at 910 S. Sylvania Ave. when he observed three cars parked in the southwest area of the parking lot. He saw several people in and around the cars.

A man was standing outside of one of the cars and, as the deputy was driving over toward them, he looked over the top of the car before ducking back down. He did this again as the deputy approached the scene. When the deputy asked what he was doing, he said he was installing a sound system in his car. 

One of the men provided a fake name and date of birth, and later identified himself as Kressig. A search of him found a syringe and a bottle cap containing a gray cotton ball that tested positive for the presence of heroin. Kressig later admitted the syringe was used for heroin.

A woman exited the rear passenger area and was identified as Hartford. The other occupants were Beck, Nicholson and Darracott.

There was an open bottle of alcohol in the car and it was then searched.

A crack pipe was found where Darracott was seated. A small, round container and another crack pipe was found. Inside the container was 2.7 grams of cocaine. Underneath the driver's seat was a container containing 0.3 grams of heroin. 

All were given a $1,000 signature bond in Racine County Circuit Court on Monday. All have a preliminary hearing set for Nov. 11 at the Racine County Law Enforcement Center, 717 Wisconsin Ave., online court records show.

