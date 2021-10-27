Five allegedly caught in the act of doing heroin & cocaine in parking lot of Racine County hotel on Sunday

YORKVILLE — Five people allegedly doing heroin and cocaine over the weekend in the parking lot of a hotel Sunday have been reported to have been caught in the act by a Racine County deputy, and now all of them face criminal charges.

Jon R. Kressig, 32, of the 1700 block of Kremer Ave., was charged with a felony count of possession of narcotic drugs and misdemeanor counts of possession of drug paraphernalia and obstructing an officer.

Rhonda R. Nicholson, 38, of the 3200 block of Durand Ave.; Melanie D. Beck, 38, from Pell Lake, Christopher C. Darracott, 42, of the 5100 block of 22nd Ave.; Kenosha, and Beth A. Hartford; 63, from Zion, Illinois, were all charged with a felony count of possession of narcotic drugs and misdemeanor counts of possession of cocaine and possession of drug paraphernalia.

According to a criminal complaint:

On Sunday, a deputy was conducting crime prevention in the area of Quality Inn at 910 S. Sylvania Ave. when he observed three cars parked in the southwest area of the parking lot. He saw several people in and around the cars.