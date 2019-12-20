First Racine County court appearance for Peggy Johnson's alleged killer likely to be delayed

LaRoche is charged with driving under the influence and causing damage while driving under the influence. LaRoche was last scheduled to appear in Florida court on Friday; however, it was not immediately known what the outcome of her case was.

“They will not release her (LaRoche) to us for extradition until her matters in Florida are resolved,” Hanson said in an email to The Journal Times.

LaRoche remains in custody in a Florida jail.

Break in cold case

Johnson-Schroeder’s identity was unknown for many years until the Racine County Sheriff’s Office was tipped off on Sept. 23. The office was told that a woman in Florida was talking about how she had killed someone in Illinois decades prior, according to the criminal complaint filed by the Racine County District Attorney’s Office.

That woman was later identified as LaRoche.

The next few weeks were spent tracking down LaRoche, speaking with her and Johnson-Schroeder’s family members and confirming that the Jane Doe’s DNA matched that of Johnson-Schroeder’s family members.