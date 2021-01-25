First of four people charged in Wells Fargo kidnapping/robbery sentenced to prison for 35 years

Howell and Robb brandished firearms and forced the woman into the backseat of her car before getting in her car and driving to a home in Milwaukee. During the trip, they took her cellphone and wallet. Robb allegedly pointed what appeared to be a gun — investigators later learned the handguns used were fake but looked real — at her for the entire ride.

When Howell and Robb arrived in Milwaukee, they locked the woman and her daughters in the basement of Robb’s house.

Howell and Robb explained that they kidnapped her so she could give them access to the bank vault the next morning.

The children were given Happy Meals to eat but slept on blankets that had been thrown on the floor. They were also given a bucket to use as a toilet.

In the early-morning hours of the next day, the woman and her two children were transported to Wells Fargo in Racine where she was threatened with a gun and told to disable the alarm with her security code, which she did.

The suspects entered the vault and put an undisclosed amount of cash into bags before fleeing in the woman’s car, leaving the woman and her daughters behind.