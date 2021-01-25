First of four people charged in Wells Fargo kidnapping/robbery sentenced to prison for 35 years

RACINE — A Milwaukee man has been sentenced to at least 35 years in prison for his part in the June 2019 kidnapping of two children and the branch manager of the Racine Wells Fargo in order to rob the bank.
Donterious Robb, 25, was sentenced for armed robbery with threat of force, kidnapping and robbery of a financial institution — all category C felonies. He pleaded guilty last August.
Racine Circuit Court Judge Timothy Boyle handed down the sentence on Friday.
Case history
The plot hatched by the four Milwaukee young people involved the robbery of Wells Fargo Bank, 1700 Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Drive, Racine.
The four suspects were Robb, George K. Pearson-Robb, William Q. Howell, 20; and Lamarra Powell, 19.
On June 28, 2019, Howell and Robb approached the branch manager, who was home in Kenosha and getting her two daughters out of the car after arriving home. The children were then ages 5 and 2.
Howell and Robb brandished firearms and forced the woman into the backseat of her car before getting in her car and driving to a home in Milwaukee. During the trip, they took her cellphone and wallet. Robb allegedly pointed what appeared to be a gun — investigators later learned the handguns used were fake but looked real — at her for the entire ride.
When Howell and Robb arrived in Milwaukee, they locked the woman and her daughters in the basement of Robb’s house.
Howell and Robb explained that they kidnapped her so she could give them access to the bank vault the next morning.
The children were given Happy Meals to eat but slept on blankets that had been thrown on the floor. They were also given a bucket to use as a toilet.
In the early-morning hours of the next day, the woman and her two children were transported to Wells Fargo in Racine where she was threatened with a gun and told to disable the alarm with her security code, which she did.
The suspects entered the vault and put an undisclosed amount of cash into bags before fleeing in the woman’s car, leaving the woman and her daughters behind.
The woman then activated the bank’s alarm system and found a customer at the outside ATM, who called police. Police responded at 6:42 a.m.
Investigators ultimately were able to identify the four utilizing the bank’s security cameras.
After the arrest of the four, investigators found receipts for $3,260 worth of men’s clothing at Howell’s house, along with a fake gun, plus $2,360 in cash.
The dated receipts indicated the suspects went shopping within hours of the bank robbery.
Unnamed witnesses told investigators they saw large amounts of cash piled on beds in the home that was shared by Robb, Pearson-Robb and Powell.
Along with $3,900 in cash, investigators found evidence in the basement of Happy Meals, blankets and the bucket the victims used as a toilet.
Sentencing
On the charges of armed robbery with the threat of force and robbery of a financial institution, the defendant was sentenced to 20 years (10 years in custody and 10 years in supervised release) on each charge, to be served concurrently.
On the charge of kidnapping, Robb was sentenced to 35 years (25 years in custody and 10 years in supervised released), consecutive to the other counts.
Remaining defendants
Pearson-Robb and Howell pleaded not guilty to armed robbery with threat of force, three counts of kidnapping and robbery of a financial institution, all category C felonies. A jury trial for each case will be scheduled for the future.
Powell pleaded not guilty to three counts of being a party to kidnapping and being a party to robbery of a financial institution, all category C felonies.