Fireworks lead to front porch fire on 17th Street

The Racine Fire Department were called by the neighbors who saw a fire on the front porch, which was determined to be caused by fireworks, of a 17th Street residence around midnight Friday.

The occupant woke up and used a mop to push the fire off of the porch and onto the sidewalk, extinguishing the fire before fire crews arrived on scene, according to the Racine Fire Department statement.

While there was $100 worth of estimated damage, no one was injured or displaced, according to the statement.

Anyone with information on who is responsible is asked to call Crime Stoppers at (888) 636-9330.

