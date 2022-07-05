Fires reported in Racine and Burlington due to fireworks over Independence Day weekend

At least two Racine County fires over Independence Day weekend have been blamed on fireworks.

Two men were also shot in Racine over the weekend.

The Journal Times checked in with local police and fire departments to see if there were any major incidents, including fires, fires caused by fireworks, shots fired or other gun-related incidents the past several days.

City of Burlington

A structure fire was called in at 658 Foxtree Circle on Sunday around 9:20 p.m.

The fire was reported to have started in the back of the apartment complex. Callers thought the fire was caused by fireworks being shot off in the area, said Burlington Police Chief Brian Zmudzinski.

A firework had reportedly shot into the eave of the roof and smoldered, said Assistant Fire Chief Eric Jones.

A Mutual Aid Box Alarm System (MABAS) card was requested for aid because of the size of the building. The apartment complex was evacuated, and the fire was extinguished, Zmudzinski said.

One family was displaced for the evening because some ceiling had to be pulled down, Jones said.

The City of Burlington Fire Department, Town of Burlington Fire Department, South Shore Fire Department, Bristol Fire Department, Vernon Fire Department, Lake Geneva Fire Department, Wheatland and Lyons Fire Department responded to assist.

The case is under investigation in partnership with the Racine County Arson Task Force.

No injuries were reported and no arrests have been made at this point in the investigation, Zmudzinski said.

“We’ve had busier (Independence Days). Overall, it was pretty good,” Jones said.

Racine

Fire Department

Racine Fire Department Assistant Chief Brian Wolf reported the department responded to two dumpster fires: one at 2200 Rapids Drive, which was reportedly caused by discarded fireworks in the dumpster, and one at 2200 Northwestern Ave.

The Northwestern Avenue fire’s cause is unknown.

Additionally, the department reported a small rubbish fire in a garbage can on Fox Drive. All three fires occurred Monday around 8 and 9 p.m., Wolf said.

Police Department

Saturday at approximately 5 a.m. officers were dispatched to the 2700 block of Donna Avenue in reference to shots fired, said Sgt. Kristi Wilcox, public information officer with the Racine Police Department. A home on the 2600 block of Donna Avenue was struck twice and one projectile was located inside of a bedroom.

No injuries were reported.

Saturday at 11:52 p.m., officers were dispatched to a home on the 700 block of 10th Street near Uptown in reference to a person shot. A 24-year-old man was standing outside when he was shot twice: once through his left thigh and once through his lower right leg. The residence was also struck twice.

Sunday at approximately 1:14 a.m. officers were dispatched to the 3600 block Sovereign Drive in reference to shots fired. A residence had been struck seven times. Five casings and a laser unit were recovered.

Monday at approximately 11:30 p.m. officers were dispatched to the area of 18th and Racine streets in reference to a person shot in the neck. Before officers arrived, they were informed that the victim, a 31-year-old man, was transported to the hospital by a friend.

The friend stated that they were in the vehicle when they were shot at. The vehicle was struck twice and the victim was shot in the jaw. At 17th Street and Franklin Avenue, ten 9mm casings were collected. A vehicle parked in front of a home on the 1700 block of Franklin Avenue was also struck.

Other areas

• Village of Waterford Fire Department Firefighter Nebi Malic reported there weren’t any incidents related to the holiday weekend.

• Union Grove-Yorkville Fire Department Chief Tim Allen reported that besides a fire Saturday afternoon, there were no additional major incidents. Three mobile homes suffered damage, and may have been completely destroyed, in a fire that was extinguished at the Hickory Haven mobile home park on Schoen Road.

• Caledonia Fire Department Chief Jeffrey Henningfeld reported that, to his knowledge, there were no incidents related to Independence Day in Caledonia.

• South Shore Fire Department, which serves Mount Pleasant and Sturtevant, experienced no fires due to fireworks over the weekend, reported Fire Chief Robert Stedman.

South Shore used to additionally serve the Village of Elmwood Park, but the village switched to the Racine Fire Department for services. The Elmwood Park Village Board approved its transition to the Racine Fire Department in December 2020 and then made an amendment to that plan in January 2021 for the contract to begin Jan. 1, 2022.

