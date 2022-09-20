Firefighters from four counties respond to fire in northern Racine County Tuesday night

RAYMOND — Firefighters from four counties and the Wisconsin Air National Guard were called to respond to a large fire near Interstate 94 Tuesday night.

The fire was reported at 1041 27th St., west of the interstate and just south of Seven Mile Road and the Seven Mile Fair in the Village of Raymond. The blaze was reported to be a fully-involved fire of a 40 foot-by-50 foot pole barn.

A MABAS (Mutual Aid Box Alarm System) call was issued at around 10 p.m. Tuesday, with firefighters from four counties (Racine, Milwaukee, Waukesha and Kenosha) being called to respond. Also called to respond was the 128th Air Refueling Wing.

The fire was still visible from the interstate at 10:50 p.m., although the MABAS call was ended at 11:10 p.m.