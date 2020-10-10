 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Firefighter reportedly fell through floorboards but is OK while fighting intentionally set fire at abandoned building
0 comments

Firefighter reportedly fell through floorboards but is OK while fighting intentionally set fire at abandoned building

{{featured_button_text}}

RACINE — While battling an intentionally set fire Friday afternoon inside a city-owned abandoned building at 1801 Mead St., one Racine firefighter fell through rotten floorboards but reported they were uninjured, according to a report from the Racine Fire Department.

In a release, the Racine Fire Department said "Owners of vacant properties are reminded to take appropriate safeguards to prevent trespassers from entering." After the fire, which caused around $1,000 worth of damage, the building was left "uninhabitable," according to the initial investigation.

According to the RFD, 21 firefighters from four stations responded to the fire, which was called in at around 6 p.m. Friday and extinguished half an hour later. The battle with the fire required "all standard operating tasks," according to the Fire Department, including the use of fire engines and ladder trucks, forcing entry into the building, locating the fire, using a fire hydrant, using ground ladders, using aerial devices, searching for victims (none of which were found), actually putting out the fire, and preparing to perform overhaul (which ended up not being necessary). 

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News