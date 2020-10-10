Firefighter reportedly fell through floorboards but is OK while fighting intentionally set fire at abandoned building

In a release, the Racine Fire Department said "Owners of vacant properties are reminded to take appropriate safeguards to prevent trespassers from entering." After the fire, which caused around $1,000 worth of damage, the building was left "uninhabitable," according to the initial investigation.

According to the RFD, 21 firefighters from four stations responded to the fire, which was called in at around 6 p.m. Friday and extinguished half an hour later. The battle with the fire required "all standard operating tasks," according to the Fire Department, including the use of fire engines and ladder trucks, forcing entry into the building, locating the fire, using a fire hydrant, using ground ladders, using aerial devices, searching for victims (none of which were found), actually putting out the fire, and preparing to perform overhaul (which ended up not being necessary).