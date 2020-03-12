Fired child care worker allegedly emailed threat, causing lockdown

RACINE — A Caledonia woman is accused of sending a threatening email regarding a daycare center where she used to work but was terminated.
Kelly L. Glass, 40, of the 5600 block of N. Meadows Drive, is facing one felony count of making terrorist threats and one misdemeanor of disorderly conduct.
According to the criminal complaint:
At 9:25 a.m. on March 2, Racine Police officers were dispatched to AIM Now Daycare, which is located at Atonement Lutheran Church, 2915 Wright Ave., for a report of the daycare being on lockdown. Officers met with daycare officials, who said they had been notified that a former employee, Kelly L. Glass, had reportedly sent a threatening email about the daycare to the Wisconsin Department of Children and Families.
Daycare officials said Glass had been fired in December after staff received several complaints that she had allegedly physically held a child down on the ground. After conducting an investigation in which multiple witnesses reportedly confirmed the story, Glass was suspended on Dec. 12 and fired the next day.
You have free articles remaining.
The daycare director said that Glass had sent her an email stated that she did not believe that she should be fired and “tried to bully” the daycare director into not firing her. Glass allegedly continued to send emails expressing her displeasure at being fired.
The weekend before March 2, Glass allegedly sent an email to the Wisconsin Department of Children and Families that stated, “I am not writing this email to anyone in particular. I am writing this because I want every person at the Waukesha office to hear this ... Now I cannot change what happened or how you do your job. What I can do is remind you that 5 people were killed this week because and (sic) employee thought the best way to resolve an issue with coworkers and your employer is to bring guns and shoot them. It is my hope that DCS learns from what happened on Feb. 26, 2020 ... Instead perhaps you should think about those innocent lives that were lost ...”
DCF officials interpreted the email to mean that Glass was going to get a gun and mirror what happened Feb. 26 at the Molson Coors facility in Milwaukee. They contacted the daycare, which subsequently went into lockdown, and also contacted state Capitol Police, which patrol and protect state offices.
The daycare director told officers that she believed Glass had shown signs of escalation and was fearful that she might follow through on some of her threats. Officers stated in the complaint that members of the school and church were “terrified.”
Police made contact with Glass at her parents’ residence. Glass allegedly acknowledged sending the email and that it was reasonable to think her email would cause a sense of fear and commotion at both the DCF office and the daycare. Officers spoke with Glass’s parents who said she has never been diagnosed with any mental health conditions and does not have any cognitive issues.
While being transported to Racine County Jail, Glass allegedly told officers that if she really wanted to hurt someone she could because the school is in a public church.
At her appearance on Wednesday, Glass’s cash bond was set at $5,150. Because she appeared without an attorney, her initial appearance was scheduled for 1:30 p.m. on March 25.