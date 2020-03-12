Fired child care worker allegedly emailed threat, causing lockdown

The weekend before March 2, Glass allegedly sent an email to the Wisconsin Department of Children and Families that stated, “I am not writing this email to anyone in particular. I am writing this because I want every person at the Waukesha office to hear this ... Now I cannot change what happened or how you do your job. What I can do is remind you that 5 people were killed this week because and (sic) employee thought the best way to resolve an issue with coworkers and your employer is to bring guns and shoot them. It is my hope that DCS learns from what happened on Feb. 26, 2020 ... Instead perhaps you should think about those innocent lives that were lost ...”

DCF officials interpreted the email to mean that Glass was going to get a gun and mirror what happened Feb. 26 at the Molson Coors facility in Milwaukee. They contacted the daycare, which subsequently went into lockdown, and also contacted state Capitol Police, which patrol and protect state offices.

The daycare director told officers that she believed Glass had shown signs of escalation and was fearful that she might follow through on some of her threats. Officers stated in the complaint that members of the school and church were “terrified.”