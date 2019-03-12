Try 3 months for $3
Racine Fire Department News

RACINE — A woman was burned Tuesday after a fire started as she smoked while using an oxygen tank. 

At 11:09 a.m. Tuesday, the Racine Fire Department responded to the 3400 block of 21st street for a report of a fire in the living room of a residence, according to a Racine Fire Department news release. Racine Police and We Energies also responded to the scene.

Upon arrival, fire crews attended to an injured female occupant who was waiting outside. Additional crews quickly extinguished the fire.

The burned patient appeared to be smoking while on oxygen, which caused the fire, the release stated. She was transported by ambulance to Ascension All Saints Hospital for her injuries.

The home sustained minor fire damage, at an estimated cost of $10,000. 

In the release, the Fire Department reminded residents not to smoke while using an oxygen tank. 

Reporter

Alyssa Mauk covers breaking news and courts. She enjoys spending time with her family, video games, heavy metal music, watching YouTube videos, comic books and movies.

