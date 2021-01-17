 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Fire reportedly causes $50K in damage in family's home where 10 people live on Highland Avenue
0 comments
top story

Fire reportedly causes $50K in damage in family's home where 10 people live on Highland Avenue

{{featured_button_text}}

RACINE — A home on Highland Avenue where 10 people live was damaged Saturday by a fire that broke out in the basement, officials said.

The Racine Fire Department said no injuries were reported. The Red Cross was assisting the three adults and seven children.

The fire was reported Saturday evening in the 1200 block of Highland Avenue, and firefighters found heavy smoke coming from the building's basement.

Officials reported that firefighters extinguished the blaze in about 20 minutes, containing the damage to the basement. Damage was estimated at $50,000.

Support Local Journalism

Your membership makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

The cause of the fire was still under investigation.

Thousands ordered to evacuate as wildfire explodes in size
IN PHOTOS: First of three food giveaways in the county

  

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News