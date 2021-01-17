Fire reportedly causes $50K in damage in family's home where 10 people live on Highland Avenue

RACINE — A home on Highland Avenue where 10 people live was damaged Saturday by a fire that broke out in the basement, officials said.
The Racine Fire Department said no injuries were reported. The Red Cross was assisting the three adults and seven children.
The fire was reported Saturday evening in the 1200 block of Highland Avenue, and firefighters found heavy smoke coming from the building's basement.
Officials reported that firefighters extinguished the blaze in about 20 minutes, containing the damage to the basement. Damage was estimated at $50,000.
The cause of the fire was still under investigation.